Will Butler Announces Departure from Arcade Fire

"I've changed—and the band has changed—over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things."

March 20, 2022 | 12:26am ET

    Will Butler has announced his departure from Arcade Fire.

    Butler, a core member of the veteran indie rock band, shared the news ahead of the band’s show at New York’s Bowery Ballroom on Saturday.

    “I left at the end of last year, after the new record was complete,” Butler wrote on Twitter. “There was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed—and the band has changed—over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things.”

    Butler added that he was working on a new solo record and composing music for a play by David Adjmi.

    He also assured fans that Arcade Fire was “still my friends and family,” and thanked “anyone who’s come out to AF shows, or bought a record, or loves our music. It’s meaningful to be part of your lives. Thank you to the crew, staff, management, label people, bands, artists, and friends who have helped bring our vision to life for so many years.”

    Will Butler was a member of Arcade Fire since 2003 and appeared on every one of the band’s studio albums to date.

    Arcade Fire’s frontman and Will’s brother, Win, did not address his departure during Saturday’s show. Wolf Parade’s Dan Boeckner has filled in for Will at the band’s recent gigs.

    The band’s final album with Will, WE, is set for release on May 6th.

     

