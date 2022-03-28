Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock After Slapping Him at Oscars

Will Smith attacks Chris Rock at Oscars
Will Smith attacks Chris Rock at Oscars, photo by Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 28, 2022 | 7:41pm ET

    Will Smith has issued a statement apologizing to Chris Rock’s for slapping him during Sunday night’s Oscars.

    “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” wrote Smith in a statement posted to Instagram on Monday evening. “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

    Prior to announcing the winner for documentary feature, Rock cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair, prompting her husband Smith to walk up to Rock and strike him with his open hand.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The US broadcast quickly cut the sound, but the international feed captured the full interaction. Rock said, “Wow, Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me.” Smith returned to his seat, where he yelled out, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

    “Wow, dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke,” Rock retorted. Smith yelled again, “Keep my wife’s name out your fucking mouth!” (Pinkett Smith announced last year that she had shaved her head after struggling with alopecia.)

    In Monday’s statement, Smith also to “the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world,” as well as “the Williams Family and my King Richard Family.”

    Advertisement

    “I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us,” Smith said, before closing his apology by saying, “I am a work in progress.”

    This is a developing story…

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

norm macdonald bob saget oscars in memoriam snub

Oscars 2022: Norm Macdonald, Bob Saget Omitted from In Memoriam Segment

March 28, 2022

Will Smith attacks Chris Rock at Oscars

The Academy Launches "Formal Review" of Will Smith's Conduct at Oscars

March 28, 2022

will smith chris rock timeline

A Timeline of Will Smith and Chris Rock's Fair-Weather Friendship

March 28, 2022

dolly parton kristin chenoweth biopic broadway musical

Kristin Chenoweth "Ready" to Play Dolly Parton in a Biopic or Broadway Show

March 28, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock After Slapping Him at Oscars

Menu Shop Search Sale