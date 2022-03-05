Menu
Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan Joining Forces for I Am Legend Sequel

The original film's screenwriter, Akiva Goldsman, is also returning

will smith michael b jordan i am legend sequel
Will Smith in I Am Legend (Warner Brothers) and Michael B. Jordan (photo courtesy of Instagram)
March 4, 2022 | 7:22pm ET

    Warner Brothers is gearing up for a sequel to I Am Legend starring Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan.

    Deadline was first to report the news, revealing that both superstars are also set to serve as producers for the follow-up to the post-apocalyptic 2007 action film, which told the story of a virus causing a global pandemic which wiped out the majority of the planet’s population, leaving Smith’s Robert Neville as the last remaining human in New York City.

    Long before the world had spent the past two years living through its own real-life coronavirus pandemic, the movie was a massive success — raking in more than $585 million at the global box office and earning a spot as the seventh highest-grossing film of 2007 in the US.

    While no potential plot details have been released as of press time, the sequel will be the first time the two A-list actors have appeared together on screen. They’ll be working off a script penned by the original screenwriter, Akiva Goldsman.

    Smith’s most recent film, biopic King Richard, earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor at the upcoming 2022 Oscars as well as a win at last week’s Screen Actor’s Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.

    The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star is also behind Bel-Air, the new dramatic retelling of the beloved ’90s sitcom that turned him into a superstar, which premiered on Peacock on Super Bowl Sunday.

    Jordan’s most recent film role, meanwhile, was in 2021’s A Journal for Jordan opposite Chanté Adams. He’s also currently filming Creed III as well as producing a live-action Static Shock movie and developing his own Black Superman project for HBO Max.

