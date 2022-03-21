Menu
Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2022: Jason Isbell, Nathaniel Rateliff, Chris Stapleton, and More

Also featuring ZZ Top, The Avett Brothers, Charley Crockett, and more

Willie Nelson (photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images), Jason Isbell (photo by Philip Cosores), Chris Stapleton (photo by Amy Price), and Nathaniel Rateliff (photo by Ben Kaye)
March 21, 2022 | 11:43am ET

    Wille Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour is on for 2022. The Red-Headed Stranger has announced the full lineup for his upcoming trek around the US, with Nelson, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Chris Stapleton among the list of rotating acts on board.

    This year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour kicks off on June 24th in St. Louis. The 19-date run will also include sets from ZZ Top, The Avett Brothers, Charley Crockett, Brittney Spencer, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Allison Russell, and more. While Nelson will obviously be headlining each night, the cast of supporting acts varies depending on the date. The tour will wrap up in Philadelphia on September 23rd.

    “The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date,” Nelson said in a statement.

    Tickets for Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2022 go on sale via Ticketmaster this Friday, March 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time. See the full day-by-day lineup below.

    Nelson will release his next studio album, A Beautiful Time, on April 29th, just in time for his 89th birthday. Don’t expect him to play any indoor venues in the near future, though; he recently canceled a handful of indoor headlining concerts this spring out of an abundance of caution regarding COVID-19.

    06/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
    Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
    Charley Crockett
    Brittney Spencer

    06/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
    Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
    Charley Crockett
    Brittney Spencer

    06/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
    Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
    Charley Crockett
    Brittney Spencer

    07/01 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Brothers Osborne
    Steve Earle & The Dukes
    Allison Russell

    07/02 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
    Brothers Osborne
    Charley Crockett
    Steve Earle & The Dukes
    Allison Russell

    07/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
    Willie Nelson & Family
    ZZ Top
    Gov’t Mule
    Larkin Poe

    07/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
    Willie Nelson & Family
    ZZ Top
    Gov’t Mule
    Larkin Poe

    07/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
    Willie Nelson & Family
    ZZ Top
    Gov’t Mule
    Larkin Poe

    08/12 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
    Willie Nelson & Family
    ZZ Top
    Zach Bryan
    Charley Crockett
    The War and Treaty

    08/13 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center
    Willie Nelson & Family
    ZZ Top
    Zach Bryan
    Charley Crockett
    The War and Treaty

    08/14 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
    Willie Nelson & Family
    ZZ Top
    Zach Bryan
    Charley Crockett
    The War and Treaty

    09/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
    Billy Strings
    Charley Crockett
    Larkin Poe

    09/10 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
    Billy Strings
    Charley Crockett
    Larkin Poe

    09/11 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran’s United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
    Billy Strings
    Larkin Poe
    Brittney Spencer

    09/13 @ Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Billy Strings
    Larkin Poe
    Brittney Spencer

    09/16 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
    Willie Nelson & Family
    The Avett Brothers
    Billy Strings
    Larkin Poe
    Brittney Spencer

    09/17 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
    Willie Nelson & Family
    The Avett Brothers
    Zach Bryan
    Larkin Poe
    Brittney Spencer

    09/18 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC
    Willie Nelson & Family
    The Avett Brothers
    Billy Strings
    Larkin Poe
    Brittney Spencer

    09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Chris Stapleton
    Zach Bryan
    Larkin Poe
    Brittney Spencer

