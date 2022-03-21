Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2022: Jason Isbell, Nathaniel Rateliff, Chris Stapleton, and More

Wille Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour is on for 2022. The Red-Headed Stranger has announced the full lineup for his upcoming trek around the US, with Nelson, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Chris Stapleton among the list of rotating acts on board.

This year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour kicks off on June 24th in St. Louis. The 19-date run will also include sets from ZZ Top, The Avett Brothers, Charley Crockett, Brittney Spencer, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Allison Russell, and more. While Nelson will obviously be headlining each night, the cast of supporting acts varies depending on the date. The tour will wrap up in Philadelphia on September 23rd.

“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date,” Nelson said in a statement.

Advertisement

Related Video

Tickets for Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2022 go on sale via Ticketmaster this Friday, March 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time. See the full day-by-day lineup below.

Nelson will release his next studio album, A Beautiful Time, on April 29th, just in time for his 89th birthday. Don’t expect him to play any indoor venues in the near future, though; he recently canceled a handful of indoor headlining concerts this spring out of an abundance of caution regarding COVID-19.

06/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Charley Crockett

Brittney Spencer

Advertisement

06/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Charley Crockett

Brittney Spencer

06/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Charley Crockett

Brittney Spencer

07/01 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Willie Nelson & Family

Brothers Osborne

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Allison Russell

Advertisement

07/02 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Brothers Osborne

Charley Crockett

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Allison Russell

07/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Gov’t Mule

Larkin Poe

07/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Gov’t Mule

Larkin Poe

Advertisement

07/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Gov’t Mule

Larkin Poe

08/12 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Zach Bryan

Charley Crockett

The War and Treaty

08/13 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Zach Bryan

Charley Crockett

The War and Treaty

Advertisement

08/14 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Zach Bryan

Charley Crockett

The War and Treaty

09/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Billy Strings

Charley Crockett

Larkin Poe

09/10 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Billy Strings

Charley Crockett

Larkin Poe

Advertisement

09/11 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran’s United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Billy Strings

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

09/13 @ Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Billy Strings

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

09/16 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Billy Strings

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

Advertisement

09/17 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Zach Bryan

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

09/18 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Billy Strings

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Chris Stapleton

Zach Bryan

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

Advertisement