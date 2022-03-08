Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Winning Time Co-Creator Says the HBO Drama Could Run “Forever”

Jim Hecht talks about the collaboration process behind the Lakers sports drama, and what to expect from a potential Season 2

Winning Time Jim Hecht Interview
Winning Time (HBO), photo by JC Olivera/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 8, 2022 | 11:00am ET

    The new HBO original series Winning Time features an epic-scale cast of greats coming together in the name of the Los Angeles Lakers, the famed basketball team which became the franchise it is today starting in 1979, when new owner Dr. Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly) decided to bring showbiz and glamour to the NBA. The ups and downs faced on that journey are as wild as they are true, as newcomer Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) readies himself for greatness.

    There are a number of producers on Winning Time, but co-creator/executive producer Jim Hecht was debatably the very first involved, as he was the one to secure the rights to Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime, which provided exactly the sort of in-depth look at the team that might, he hopes, kick off a series that could theoretically last longer than The Simpsons. After all, as he points out, the history of the Lakers is still being written.

    In the below interview, transcribed and edited for clarity, Hecht tells Consequence why Pearlman’s book came into his life at exactly the right time and what it was like translating his lifelong fandom for the Lakers into the show. He also teases what to expect about the show’s future, and explains what it is, exactly, that makes the Lakers so special as a team.

    Advertisement

    To start off, talk to me about when you were reading the book Showtime originally — what was it about that particular book that made you think it was the ideal prism look at the Lakers through?

    Well, I was in a super bad place in my life. My relationship had just ended horribly, professionally things were as bad as they’ve ever gotten, and I was super depressed. So I decided it was time to get a meditation practice — somebody I looked up to suggested it. And so I started doing it, and early on in that meditation practice I had this thought: “I gotta stop trying to make stuff that I like and only make stuff that I love. And secondly, I gotta stop trying to make things that I thought other people would want to see, and make the show that I would want to watch.”

    It hit me really strong — I don’t want to sound too LA, but after one of those meditations in 2014, the very next day, I was listening to the radio. I listened to Lakers radio, and Max Kellerman was on, and he was talking about this book, this ’80s Lakers thing that was coming out.

    Advertisement

    That was my team. I lived and died with that team. I was six when I met Magic Johnson. My dad took me to the Westminster Mall and I stood in line for two hours. So I went to go get it, not thinking this is going to be a show, but I was just super excited to read it — it came out the day after that, and I was at Book Soup when it opened at 9:00 AM. I read it by 11.

    I think because I was watching True Detective and stuff like that, I was like, I want to do that with the Lakers in the eighties. I want to do Friday Night Lights — I didn’t have the language of limited series, but kind of like the format of True Detective for the Lakers in the ’80s. And my agent was like, Jim, this is the thing that’s going to be written on your gravestone.

    It sounds like the book really hit you personally.

    Perfect time, perfect material, perfect place. It was just a genie in a bottle kind of moment.

    Winning Time John C. Reilly

    Winning Time (HBO)

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Conan Gray Interview

Conan Gray Takes Center Stage

March 8, 2022

manchester orchestra the story behind the song the silence

The Story Behind Manchester Orchestra's Unexpected Global Smash "The Silence"

March 7, 2022

Shining Vale Interview Jeff Astrof Sharon Horgan

Shining Vale Creators Sharon Horgan and Jeff Astrof on Combining Horror and Comedy In a Whole New Way

March 6, 2022

Aisha Tyler Interview The Boys

Aisha Tyler on Getting to Join The Boys Universe With Her Diabolical Animated Short

March 4, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Winning Time Co-Creator Says the HBO Drama Could Run "Forever"

Menu Shop Search Sale