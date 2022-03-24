Wolf Alice Add New Fall Tour Dates, Perform “The Last Man on Earth” on Fallon: Watch

Wolf Alice served as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, playing their hit single “The Last Man on Earth.” Watch the performance below.
Ellie Rowsell and her bandmates pulled out all the stops for the show, adding a backing choir and trio of violinists. “And when your friends are talking/ You hardly hear a word,” the British singer wailed on the slow-burning chorus over the harmonies and strings. “You were the first person here/ And the last man on the Earth/ But does a light shine on you?”
While the track was the lead single off the band’s 2021 album Blue Weekend, their performance came on the heels of the quartet taking home the trophy for Group of the Year at the 2022 Brit Awards last month.
Additionally, the London-based act have announced a new round of dates for their forthcoming North American headlining tour in support of the studio set, which included the follow-up singles “Smile,” “No Hard Feelings,” and “How Can I Make It OK?”
Beginning with a show at New York City’s Terminal 5 on September 27th, the latest slew of stops will run through the fall following Wolf Alice’s previously announced set at this year’s Firefly Festival in Dover, Delaware. From there, they’ll make stops everywhere from Boston and Minneapolis to Denver and Salt Lake City before wrapping up October 17th at The Fillmore in San Francisco. Grab tickets here.
Watch Wolf Alice’s performance on Fallon and check out the full list of tour dates below.
Wolf Alice 2022 Tour Dates:
03/24 — Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
03/25 — Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
03/26 — Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University XL Live
03/28 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
03/29 — Toronto, ON @ Opera House
03/30 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
04/01 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
04/02 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation
04/05 — Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe
04/06 — Madison, WI @ Majestic
04/08 — Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
04/11 — Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
04/12 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
04/14 — Austin, TX @ Emos’
04/15 — Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
04/16 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
04/23 — Maitland, AU @ Groovin’ the Moo
04/24 — Canberra, AU @ Groovin’ the Moo
04/26 — Sydney, AU @ Luna Park Big Top
04/28 — Melbourne, AU @ Forum Melbourne
04/30 — Bendigo, AU @ Groovin’ the Moo
05/01 — Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli
06/10 — Turku, FI @ Kesarauha Festival
06/11 — Berlin, DE @ Tempelhof Sounds
06/12 — Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/15 — Hradec Kralove, CZ @ Rock for the People Festival
06/20 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
06/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^
06/26 — Hamsburg, DE @ Volksparkstaidon #
06/29 — Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena #
07/01 — Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena #
07/03 — Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Sweden
07/05 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena #
07/06 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/07 — Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis #
07/09 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome #
07/10 — Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival
07/11 — Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle #
07/13 — Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena #
07/15 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena #
07/16 — Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle #
07/18 — Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena #
07/20 — Berlin, DE @ Mercendes-Benz Arena #
07/22 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena #
07/25 — Casalecchio di Reno Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena #
07/26 — Torino, IT @ Palo Alpitour #
07/29 — Madrid, ES @ Wizink Center #
07/31 — Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena #
08/19 — Charleville-Mezieres, FR @ Cabaret Vert
08/27 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
08/28 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
08/29 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
08/30 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
09/01 — Belfast, UK @ The Telegraph Building
09/24 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
09/27 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
09/29 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
09/30 — Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
10/01 — Albany, NY @ Empire Live
10/03 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
10/04 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
10/06 — Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre
10/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
10/08 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
10/10 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
10/11 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex – Grand
10/13 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO
10/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore
10/15 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/17 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
10/22 — Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival
10/31 — Lisbon, PT @ Coliseu dos Recreios
11/02 — Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
11/03 — Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo
11/05 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
11/06 — Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine
11/08 — Luxembourg @ Den Atelier
11/09 — Cologne, DE @ Kantine
11/11 — Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club
11/12 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
11/14 — Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall
11/15 — Gotenburg, SE @ Pusterviksbaren
11/17 — Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli
11/18 — Nijmegen, NL @ Doornsroosje
11/19 — Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort
11/21 — Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus
11/22 — Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
11/23 — Zurich, CH @ Dynamo
11/25 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique
* = w/ Bleachers
# = w/ Harry Styles
^ = w/ Halsey