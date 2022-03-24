Wolf Alice Add New Fall Tour Dates, Perform “The Last Man on Earth” on Fallon: Watch

Wolf Alice served as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, playing their hit single “The Last Man on Earth.” Watch the performance below.

Ellie Rowsell and her bandmates pulled out all the stops for the show, adding a backing choir and trio of violinists. “And when your friends are talking/ You hardly hear a word,” the British singer wailed on the slow-burning chorus over the harmonies and strings. “You were the first person here/ And the last man on the Earth/ But does a light shine on you?”

While the track was the lead single off the band’s 2021 album Blue Weekend, their performance came on the heels of the quartet taking home the trophy for Group of the Year at the 2022 Brit Awards last month.

Additionally, the London-based act have announced a new round of dates for their forthcoming North American headlining tour in support of the studio set, which included the follow-up singles “Smile,” “No Hard Feelings,” and “How Can I Make It OK?”

Beginning with a show at New York City’s Terminal 5 on September 27th, the latest slew of stops will run through the fall following Wolf Alice’s previously announced set at this year’s Firefly Festival in Dover, Delaware. From there, they’ll make stops everywhere from Boston and Minneapolis to Denver and Salt Lake City before wrapping up October 17th at The Fillmore in San Francisco. Grab tickets here.

Watch Wolf Alice’s performance on Fallon and check out the full list of tour dates below.

Wolf Alice 2022 Tour Dates:

03/24 — Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

03/25 — Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

03/26 — Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University XL Live

03/28 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

03/29 — Toronto, ON @ Opera House

03/30 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

04/01 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

04/02 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

04/05 — Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe

04/06 — Madison, WI @ Majestic

04/08 — Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

04/11 — Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

04/12 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

04/14 — Austin, TX @ Emos’

04/15 — Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

04/16 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

04/23 — Maitland, AU @ Groovin’ the Moo

04/24 — Canberra, AU @ Groovin’ the Moo

04/26 — Sydney, AU @ Luna Park Big Top

04/28 — Melbourne, AU @ Forum Melbourne

04/30 — Bendigo, AU @ Groovin’ the Moo

05/01 — Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli

06/10 — Turku, FI @ Kesarauha Festival

06/11 — Berlin, DE @ Tempelhof Sounds

06/12 — Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/15 — Hradec Kralove, CZ @ Rock for the People Festival

06/20 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

06/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

06/26 — Hamsburg, DE @ Volksparkstaidon #

06/29 — Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena #

07/01 — Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena #

07/03 — Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Sweden

07/05 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena #

07/06 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/07 — Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis #

07/09 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome #

07/10 — Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival

07/11 — Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle #

07/13 — Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena #

07/15 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena #

07/16 — Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle #

07/18 — Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena #

07/20 — Berlin, DE @ Mercendes-Benz Arena #

07/22 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena #

07/25 — Casalecchio di Reno Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena #

07/26 — Torino, IT @ Palo Alpitour #

07/29 — Madrid, ES @ Wizink Center #

07/31 — Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena #

08/19 — Charleville-Mezieres, FR @ Cabaret Vert

08/27 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/28 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/29 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

08/30 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

09/01 — Belfast, UK @ The Telegraph Building

09/24 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

09/27 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

09/29 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

09/30 — Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

10/01 — Albany, NY @ Empire Live

10/03 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

10/04 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

10/06 — Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

10/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

10/08 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

10/10 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/11 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex – Grand

10/13 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

10/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore

10/15 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/17 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

10/22 — Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/31 — Lisbon, PT @ Coliseu dos Recreios

11/02 — Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

11/03 — Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

11/05 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

11/06 — Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine

11/08 — Luxembourg @ Den Atelier

11/09 — Cologne, DE @ Kantine

11/11 — Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club

11/12 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

11/14 — Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall

11/15 — Gotenburg, SE @ Pusterviksbaren

11/17 — Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli

11/18 — Nijmegen, NL @ Doornsroosje

11/19 — Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort

11/21 — Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus

11/22 — Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

11/23 — Zurich, CH @ Dynamo

11/25 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique

* = w/ Bleachers

# = w/ Harry Styles

^ = w/ Halsey