Wolf Alice Add New Fall Tour Dates, Perform “The Last Man on Earth” on Fallon: Watch

The band's new run of dates follows their set at Firefly Festival this September

Wolf Alice on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
March 24, 2022 | 11:34am ET

    Wolf Alice served as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, playing their hit single “The Last Man on Earth.” Watch the performance below.

    Ellie Rowsell and her bandmates pulled out all the stops for the show, adding a backing choir and trio of violinists. “And when your friends are talking/ You hardly hear a word,” the British singer wailed on the slow-burning chorus over the harmonies and strings. “You were the first person here/ And the last man on the Earth/ But does a light shine on you?”

    While the track was the lead single off the band’s 2021 album Blue Weekend, their performance came on the heels of the quartet taking home the trophy for Group of the Year at the 2022 Brit Awards last month.

    Additionally, the London-based act have announced a new round of dates for their forthcoming North American headlining tour in support of the studio set, which included the follow-up singles “Smile,” “No Hard Feelings,” and “How Can I Make It OK?”

    Beginning with a show at New York City’s Terminal 5 on September 27th, the latest slew of stops will run through the fall following Wolf Alice’s previously announced set at this year’s Firefly Festival in Dover, Delaware. From there, they’ll make stops everywhere from Boston and Minneapolis to Denver and Salt Lake City before wrapping up October 17th at The Fillmore in San Francisco. Grab tickets here.

    Watch Wolf Alice’s performance on Fallon and check out the full list of tour dates below.

    Wolf Alice 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/24 — Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
    03/25 — Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
    03/26 — Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University XL Live
    03/28 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
    03/29 — Toronto, ON @ Opera House
    03/30 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
    04/01 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
    04/02 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation
    04/05 — Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe
    04/06 — Madison, WI @ Majestic
    04/08 — Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
    04/11 — Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
    04/12 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
    04/14 — Austin, TX @ Emos’
    04/15 — Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
    04/16 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
    04/23 — Maitland, AU @ Groovin’ the Moo
    04/24 — Canberra, AU @ Groovin’ the Moo
    04/26 — Sydney, AU @ Luna Park Big Top
    04/28 — Melbourne, AU @ Forum Melbourne
    04/30 — Bendigo, AU @ Groovin’ the Moo
    05/01 — Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli
    06/10 — Turku, FI @ Kesarauha Festival
    06/11 — Berlin, DE @ Tempelhof Sounds
    06/12 — Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
    06/15 — Hradec Kralove, CZ @ Rock for the People Festival
    06/20 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
    06/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^
    06/26 — Hamsburg, DE @ Volksparkstaidon #
    06/29 — Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena #
    07/01 — Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena #
    07/03 — Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Sweden
    07/05 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena #
    07/06 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
    07/07 — Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis #
    07/09 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome #
    07/10 — Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival
    07/11 — Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle #
    07/13 — Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena #
    07/15 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena #
    07/16 — Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle #
    07/18 — Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena #
    07/20 — Berlin, DE @ Mercendes-Benz Arena #
    07/22 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena #
    07/25 — Casalecchio di Reno Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena #
    07/26 — Torino, IT @ Palo Alpitour #
    07/29 — Madrid, ES @ Wizink Center #
    07/31 — Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena #
    08/19 — Charleville-Mezieres, FR @ Cabaret Vert
    08/27 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
    08/28 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
    08/29 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
    08/30 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
    09/01 — Belfast, UK @ The Telegraph Building
    09/24 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
    09/27 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
    09/29 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
    09/30 — Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
    10/01 — Albany, NY @ Empire Live
    10/03 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
    10/04 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
    10/06 — Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre
    10/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
    10/08 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
    10/10 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
    10/11 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex – Grand
    10/13 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO
    10/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore
    10/15 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
    10/17 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
    10/22 — Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival
    10/31 — Lisbon, PT @ Coliseu dos Recreios
    11/02 — Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
    11/03 — Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo
    11/05 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
    11/06 — Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine
    11/08 — Luxembourg @ Den Atelier
    11/09 — Cologne, DE @ Kantine
    11/11 — Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club
    11/12 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
    11/14 — Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall
    11/15 — Gotenburg, SE @ Pusterviksbaren
    11/17 — Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli
    11/18 — Nijmegen, NL @ Doornsroosje
    11/19 — Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort
    11/21 — Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus
    11/22 — Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
    11/23 — Zurich, CH @ Dynamo
    11/25 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique

    * = w/ Bleachers
    # = w/ Harry Styles
    ^ = w/ Halsey

