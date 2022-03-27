Menu
Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH Perform Foo Fighters’ “My Hero” in Honor of Taylor Hawkins: Watch

"We lost somebody really important yesterday, and he was a hero to me"

Wolfgang Van Halen tribute to Taylor Hawkins
Wolfgang Van Halen (photo by Raymond Ahner), Eddie Van Halen, Taylor Hawkins, and Wolfgang (via Instagram)
March 27, 2022 | 2:36pm ET

    Wolfgang Van Halen’s band Mammoth WVH paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins on Saturday night (March 26th) in Boston, performing the Foo Fighters classic “My Hero” in honor of the late drummer.

    Mammoth WVH are currently on a co-headlining tour with Dirty Honey. During the gig at Boston’s Big Night Live, Wolfgang took time out toward the end of the set to address Hawkins’ tragic passing, which occurred a day earlier in Bogotá, Colombia.

    “We lost somebody really important yesterday,” Wolfgang said from the stage. “And he was a hero to me, and a hero to all of us [pointing to his band], and a hero to countless people out there. So, we feel this is necessary. We worked this out this morning, so please excuse any rough edges, but we just had to f**kin’ do this.”

    From there, Wolfgang walked back to the drum set, picked up a drum stick, and began pounding the monstrous opening beat to Foo Fighters’ “My Hero” alongside Mammoth WVH drummer Garrett Whitlock. After a few seconds, Wolfgang returned to the front of the stage with his guitar and led his band in a rousing rendition of the anthemic track.

    Prior to the performance, Wolfgang paid tribute to Hawkins via Instagram, posting a picture of himself and his late father, Eddie Van Halen, with the Foo Fighters drummer. Along with the photo, he wrote, “I’ll never forget meeting Taylor on tour in San Diego in 2012. He was such a ridiculously kind man. The dude just emanated cool. Him, my pops and I talked for as long as we could until we had to leave. An incredible drummer and singer, he was a constant inspiration to me throughout my entire life. This is like a kick in the gut. My most heartfelt condolences go out to his family. You’ll be so sorely missed, Taylor. Rest in Peace.”

    Mammoth WVH’s tour with Dirty Honey continues tonight (March 27th) in New Haven, Connecticut, and runs through an April 10th show in Orlando, with tickets available here.

    Watch Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH cover Foo Fighters’ “My Hero” from two different angles (first one has the full speech and closer visuals, while the second one has better audio), and see Wolfgang’s aforementioned Instagram tribute to Hawkins, below.

