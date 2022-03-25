Menu
Yard Act Make US TV Debut with “The Overload” Performance on Fallon: Watch

Breakout British post-punks bring their hit single to late night

yard act the overload tonight show starring jimmy fallon
Yard Act on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
March 25, 2022 | 9:55am ET

    Yard Act, everyone’s new favorite British post-punks (us included), made their US television debut on Thursday with an appearance on Fallon.

    Fresh off a run of SXSW shows, the Leeds quartet delivered the title track from their The Overload debut. Frontman James Smith cut through the late-night haze with not only his acerbic speak-sing style, but some solid dance moves. At one point, he switched up the lyrics a bit as he stared down the camera to sing, “America, are you listening? I’m actually really nice!”

    Watch the replay of Yard Act on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below.

    The performance did feel like something of a potential career-maker, so any remaining tickets to their upcoming North American tour dates may not last long. Get yours here. Yard Act have a handful of shows scheduled between now and Coachella, and then it’s back home to the UK for a summer leg.

