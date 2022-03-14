Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce UK Headlining Dates, Promise “Tunes So Fresh and So NEW”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced their first UK headlining shows in nine years with a promise to play new songs.

The art-punk icons have booked two shows in England, performing June 5th at O2 Apollo in Manchester with English Teacher, and following that on June 7th at O2 Academy Brixton in London with Dry Cleaning and Anika. “OK UK! We are coming to lend our light to dark ages and holy shit are we ready to play our hearts out for you,” the band wrote in a statement.

“Yeah it’s been 9 years since we’ve graced your club stages! Yeah we’ve got some tunes so fresh and so NEW to try out on you! Yeah the bill is so MAJOR with Dry Cleaning and Anika in London and English Teacher in Manchester. Dress up! Make a night of it! Support your fave band that you may have seen debut at Brixton back in ’02!! Yeah let’s not wait another decade to see each other again! CANNOT WAIT! They don’t love ya like we do!! Luv YYYs”

Advertisement

Related Video

For those unable to make the June 5th or June 7th show, the big news here is that Yeah Yeah Yeahs have written new songs. Their last album was 2013’s Mosquito, with creative engine Karen O releasing two solo albums since: 2014’s Crush Songs, and 2019’s Lux Prima with Danger Mouse. As recently as 2020, she was talking about getting the band back together, saying, “I feel ready to make new music.” Now, it seems they’ve done it.

Ticket pre-sale starts Wednesday through the venues, with general on-sale beginning Friday, March 18th. Book your spot here.