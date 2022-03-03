Menu
X Japan’s Yoshiki Helps Raise Nearly $5 Million for Ukraine After Making His Own Major Donation

Yoshiki's initial donation of roughly $86,000 led to fans pouring their own contributions into the fundraiser

Yoshiki Ukraine fundraiser
Yoshiki (courtesy of the artist)
March 3, 2022 | 11:43am ET

    X Japan leader Yoshiki has helped raise nearly $5 million to humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine after making his own large contribution.

    Yoshiki initially announced that he was donating ¥10,000,000 (approximately $86,000 USD) via a fundraiser by Japanese e-commerce site Rakuten. His Twitter post would then lead to an outpouring of support from fans.

    “Yes, I just donated 10,000,000 yen for humanitarian fund of #Ukraine,” Yoshiki wrote on Twitter. “I’d like to support through music as well.”

    At the time of this article, the Rakuten site states that roughly ¥524 million — or around $4.5 million — has been raised for Ukraine, due in large part to Yoshiki’s viral post.

    As one of Japan’s most famous metal musicians, Yoshiki has been a shining of philanthropy over the years. Earlier last year, he announced he would be giving an annual $100,000 grant to MusiCares for mental health initiatives, adding to long list of charitable efforts by the X Japan songwriter, drummer, and pianist.

    Over the past week, heavy metal artists have publicly decried Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including Dee Snider, who supported the Ukrainians’ use of Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It” as a rallying cry. Meanwhile, Slipknot announced the postponement of shows in Russia and Belarus, while frontman Corey Taylor took to Twitter to voice words of encouragement for the besieged Ukrainians.

    You can visit the Rakuten fundraiser site at this location. See Yoshiki’s Twitter post below.

