Your Old Droog Unleashes New Album YOD Wave: Stream

The prolific rapper's latest project features Tha God Fahim and Mach-Hommy

Your Old Droog, photo by Auck courtesy of Mongoloid Banks
March 4, 2022 | 11:21am ET

    Your Old Droog is back with yet another project called YOD Wave. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

    All seven songs on YOD Wave boast beats from Droog’s frequent collaborator Nicholas Craven, the Montreal producer who’s also worked with the likes of Westside Gunn, Conway, and Boldy James. Featured on the album are Droog’s partner-in-crime Tha God Fahim and Mach-Hommy. Pick up your physical copy here.

    One day before the album’s release, the prolific Brooklyn rapper shared one of the record’s songs, “Purple Rain Freestyle (Game, Blouses).” The track is rife with pop culture references, as Droog, over a melodic, old school beat, talks up his game by comparing himself to Prince. “My LP like a greatest hits,” the rapper spits, as high-pitched keyboards roll. Confidence is key, after all.

    2022 is shaping up to be another exceedingly productive year for Your Old Droog, who, besides teaming up with Tha God Fahim in January for Tha Wolf on Wall St. 2: American Dream, released four albums last year, including one of the best rap albums of 2021. The duo previously collaborated on the record Tha YOD Fahim, while YOD himself released the projects  TIME and Space Bar

    YOD Wave Artwork:

    your old droog yod wave artwork

    YOD Wave Tracklist:
    01. Fela Kruti
    02. Scooby Snacks (feat. Mach-Hommy)
    03. .500
    04. Purple Rain Freestyle (Game, Blouses)
    05. Black N Red Huaraches (feat. Tha God Fahim)
    06. Lost Love
    07. Body Right, Mind Right (feat. Tha God Fahim)

