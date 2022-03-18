Menu
Yumi Zouma Break Down New Album Present Tense Track By Track: Exclusive

The fourth album from the band pushes the act into new territory

yumi zouma present tense
Yumi Zouma, photo by Aaron Lee & Alex Evans
Mary Siroky
March 18, 2022 | 10:30am ET

    For our Track by Track feature, artists open up about the stories behind each song on their latest album. Today, Yumi Zouma takes us through their timely new album, Present Tense.

    The members of Yumi Zouma (Christie Simpson, Josh Burgess, Charlie Ryder, and Olivia Campion) are here in the moment. What the New Zealand alt-pop group seems to understand is that we’re all caught in an unstable place right now; able to see the past with clarity while also tentatively looking forward to a wildly unpredictable future.

    This is the band’s fourth album together, and their cohesiveness and chemistry are both noticeably fine-tuned at this point in their story. Through the record packed with pedal steel, saxophones, woodwinds, and strings, it’s that focus on time that runs most steadily.

    “The lyrics on these songs feel like premonitions, in some regards,” lead singer and keyboardist Christie Simpson shares. “So much has changed for us, both personally and as a band, that things I wrote because the words sounded good together now speak to me in ways I didn’t anticipate.”

    Yumi Zouma co-founder Josh Burgess has broken down the album in our latest Track By Track interview. Stream Present Tense and read the commentary in full below; you can also catch the band on tour this spring.

Yumi Zouma Break Down New Album Present Tense Track By Track: Exclusive

