Lenny Kravitz Congratulates Daughter Zoë on SNL Hosting: “You Were Perfection”

Zoë Kravitz had one particularly fierce supporter in the audience as she hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend, with her father Lenny Kravitz sharing a congratulatory message on Instagram after the show.

The post includes two photos of the pair backstage. In the first, the elder Kravitz holds a single white rose with his arm around The Batman star, kissing the side of her face as she beams to the camera. The second shows the two masked-up and holding hands as they walk the halls of Studio 8H. The caption reads: “To see you shine in the same building where your grandparents met and worked was surreal. You were perfection. I love you endlessly.” See the post below.

Kravitz references his late parents, television producer Sy Kravitz and actress Roxie Roker, who first connected as NBC employees at 30 Rockefeller Center. Kravitz himself has appeared on the show three times, most recently as the featured guitarist for musical guest Jay-Z in November 2002. His last foray into the SNL world became immediately iconic as he performed “Creep” with host Dave Chappelle, Bradley Cooper, and Leslie Jones at the post-2016 election show’s after-party.

Advertisement

Related Video

Fresh from her career-defining and somehow-controversial role as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman in The Batman, Kravitz revealed she has an album in the works with Bleachers producer Jack Antonoff. The project follows her 2021 collaboration with Janelle Monáe on the star-studded “Say Her Name (Hell You Talmbout).”

Kravitz was joined this weekend by musical guest Rosalía, who previewed her upcoming third album MOTOMAMI with performances of “Chicken Teriyaki” and “La Fama.”