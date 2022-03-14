Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Lenny Kravitz Congratulates Daughter Zoë on SNL Hosting: “You Were Perfection”

The Batman star hosted for the first time with musical guest Rosalía

Zoe Kravitz Lenny Kravitz Saturday Night Live SNL
Zoë Kravitz on Saturday Night Live (NBC) and Lenny Kravitz (photo Mathieu Bitton)
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 14, 2022 | 11:39am ET

    Zoë Kravitz had one particularly fierce supporter in the audience as she hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend, with her father Lenny Kravitz sharing a congratulatory message on Instagram after the show.

    The post includes two photos of the pair backstage. In the first, the elder Kravitz holds a single white rose with his arm around The Batman star, kissing the side of her face as she beams to the camera. The second shows the two masked-up and holding hands as they walk the halls of Studio 8H. The caption reads: “To see you shine in the same building where your grandparents met and worked was surreal. You were perfection. I love you endlessly.” See the post below.

    Kravitz references his late parents, television producer Sy Kravitz and actress Roxie Roker, who first connected as NBC employees at 30 Rockefeller Center. Kravitz himself has appeared on the show three times, most recently as the featured guitarist for musical guest Jay-Z in November 2002. His last foray into the SNL world became immediately iconic as he performed “Creep” with host Dave Chappelle, Bradley Cooper, and Leslie Jones at the post-2016 election show’s after-party.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Fresh from her career-defining and somehow-controversial role as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman in The Batman, Kravitz revealed she has an album in the works with Bleachers producer Jack Antonoff. The project follows her 2021 collaboration with Janelle Monáe on the star-studded “Say Her Name (Hell You Talmbout).”

    Kravitz was joined this weekend by musical guest Rosalía, who previewed her upcoming third album MOTOMAMI with performances of “Chicken Teriyaki” and “La Fama.”

     

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

yeah yeah yeahs new music uk headlining shows tour

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce UK Headlining Dates, Promise "Tunes So Fresh and So NEW"

March 14, 2022

daryl hall van halen

Daryl Hall Recalls Being Asked About Replacing David Lee Roth in Van Halen

March 14, 2022

Dolly Parton Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton: "I Don't Feel That I Have Earned" Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nomination

March 14, 2022

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators NYC show

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Roll Their "River" into New York City: Recap + Photos

March 14, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lenny Kravitz Congratulates Daughter Zoë on SNL Hosting: "You Were Perfection"

Menu Shop Search Sale