ZZ Top Announce Summer 2022 US Tour and New Album RAW

ZZ Top have revealed dates for a Summer 2022 US tour. Plus, they’ve announced the release of a new album called RAW, which essentially serves as the soundtrack to their 2019 Netflix documentary That Little Ol’ Band From Texas.
The two-month US outing, dubbed “The Raw Whisky Tour,” kicks off May 27th in San Diego and runs through a July 27th show in Harrington, Delaware. Pre-sales begin today (March 8th) for most dates via Ticketmaster, with the general on-sale date set for Friday (March 11th). As of now, the band also has one single date scheduled for a month later on August 27th in Beaver Dam, Kentucky.
The US run follows a previously announced Canadian jaunt that launches April 22nd and wraps up May 14th. Tickets for that tour are also available via Ticketmaster.
The legendary band is still going strong despite the sudden passing of longtime bassist Dusty Hill last year. Elwood Francis, a guitar tech for the band, has stepped in to replace Hill in the group’s touring lineup.
In “righteous memory” of Hill, ZZ Top are releasing a new album called RAW, which was recorded while Hill was still alive during an intimate session at Gruene Hall, “the oldest continually run dance hall in Texas,” as depicted in the aforementioned Netflix documentary. The album, which will arrive on July 22nd, features “raw” versions of the band’s classic hits and cover songs.
In the liner notes for the album, surviving ZZ Top members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard write, “It was as bare bones as when we first started touring in a behemoth Chrysler station wagon, driving vast stretches between those early far-flung shows under blackened Texas skies and first hearing our records on the radio. We were bonded as brothers. ‘The Dust’ may have left the building but he’s still very much with us.”
The name of “The Raw Whisky Tour” is inspired by both the album and the recent release of ZZ Top’s own Tres Hombres whisky.
See ZZ Top’s tour dates below, followed by the album artwork and tracklist. Pick up tickets to the band’s upcoming shows here.
ZZ Top 2022 Tour Dates:
04/22 – Victoria, BC @ Save on Foods Memorial Centre
04/23 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Entertainment and Sports Centre
04/24 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre
04/26 – Kamloops, BC @ Sandman Centre
04/27 – Lethbridge, AB @ ENMAX Centre
04/29 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Center
04/30 – Enoch, AB @ River Cree Resort & Casino
05/03 – Brandon, MB @ Keystone Centre
05/04 – Thunder Bay, ON @ Community Auditorium
05/06 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort
05/08 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
05/10 – Halifax, NS @ Halifax Scotiabank Centre
05/13 – St. John’s, NL @ Mile One Centre
05/14 – St. John’s, NL @ Mile One Centre
05/27 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
05/28 – Pomona, CA @ LA County Fair
05/29 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
06/01 – Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium
06/02 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
06/05 – Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavilion
06/07 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
06/08 – Walla Walla, WA @ Wine Country Amphitheater
06/09 – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts
06/12 – Billings, MT @ MetraPark – First Interstate Arena
06/14 – Grand Junction, CO @ Las Colonias Park Amphitheater
06/17 – Tucson, AZ @ Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater
06/19 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts
06/21 – Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center
06/22 – Grand Island, NE @ Fonner Park – Heartland Events Center
06/24 – Park City, KS @ Hartman Arena
06/25 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre
06/26 – Little Rock, AR @ First Security Amphitheater
06/29 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
07/01 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo & Aquarium – Amphitheater
07/02 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
07/05 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theater
07/09 – Greenville, WI @ Greenville Lion’s Park
07/22 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
07/23 – Watertown, NY @ Watertown Fairgrounds Baseball Diamond
07/27 – Harrington, DE @ Delaware State Fairgrounds
08/27 – Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater
RAW Artwork:
RAW Tracklist:
01. Brown Sugar
02. Just Got Paid
03. Heard It On The X
04. La Grange
05. Tush
06. Thunderbird
07. I’m Bad, I’m Nationwide
08. Gimme All Your Lovin’
09. Blue Jean Blues
10. Certified Blues
11. Tube Snake Boogie