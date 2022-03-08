ZZ Top Announce Summer 2022 US Tour and New Album RAW

ZZ Top have revealed dates for a Summer 2022 US tour. Plus, they’ve announced the release of a new album called RAW, which essentially serves as the soundtrack to their 2019 Netflix documentary That Little Ol’ Band From Texas.

The two-month US outing, dubbed “The Raw Whisky Tour,” kicks off May 27th in San Diego and runs through a July 27th show in Harrington, Delaware. Pre-sales begin today (March 8th) for most dates via Ticketmaster, with the general on-sale date set for Friday (March 11th). As of now, the band also has one single date scheduled for a month later on August 27th in Beaver Dam, Kentucky.

The US run follows a previously announced Canadian jaunt that launches April 22nd and wraps up May 14th. Tickets for that tour are also available via Ticketmaster.

The legendary band is still going strong despite the sudden passing of longtime bassist Dusty Hill last year. Elwood Francis, a guitar tech for the band, has stepped in to replace Hill in the group’s touring lineup.

In “righteous memory” of Hill, ZZ Top are releasing a new album called RAW, which was recorded while Hill was still alive during an intimate session at Gruene Hall, “the oldest continually run dance hall in Texas,” as depicted in the aforementioned Netflix documentary. The album, which will arrive on July 22nd, features “raw” versions of the band’s classic hits and cover songs.

In the liner notes for the album, surviving ZZ Top members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard write, “It was as bare bones as when we first started touring in a behemoth Chrysler station wagon, driving vast stretches between those early far-flung shows under blackened Texas skies and first hearing our records on the radio. We were bonded as brothers. ‘The Dust’ may have left the building but he’s still very much with us.”

The name of “The Raw Whisky Tour” is inspired by both the album and the recent release of ZZ Top’s own Tres Hombres whisky.

See ZZ Top’s tour dates below, followed by the album artwork and tracklist. Pick up tickets to the band’s upcoming shows here.

ZZ Top 2022 Tour Dates:

04/22 – Victoria, BC @ Save on Foods Memorial Centre

04/23 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Entertainment and Sports Centre

04/24 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre

04/26 – Kamloops, BC @ Sandman Centre

04/27 – Lethbridge, AB @ ENMAX Centre

04/29 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Center

04/30 – Enoch, AB @ River Cree Resort & Casino

05/03 – Brandon, MB @ Keystone Centre

05/04 – Thunder Bay, ON @ Community Auditorium

05/06 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort

05/08 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

05/10 – Halifax, NS @ Halifax Scotiabank Centre

05/13 – St. John’s, NL @ Mile One Centre

05/14 – St. John’s, NL @ Mile One Centre

05/27 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

05/28 – Pomona, CA @ LA County Fair

05/29 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

06/01 – Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium

06/02 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

06/05 – Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavilion

06/07 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

06/08 – Walla Walla, WA @ Wine Country Amphitheater

06/09 – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts

06/12 – Billings, MT @ MetraPark – First Interstate Arena

06/14 – Grand Junction, CO @ Las Colonias Park Amphitheater

06/17 – Tucson, AZ @ Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater

06/19 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts

06/21 – Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center

06/22 – Grand Island, NE @ Fonner Park – Heartland Events Center

06/24 – Park City, KS @ Hartman Arena

06/25 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre

06/26 – Little Rock, AR @ First Security Amphitheater

06/29 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

07/01 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo & Aquarium – Amphitheater

07/02 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

07/05 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theater

07/09 – Greenville, WI @ Greenville Lion’s Park

07/22 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

07/23 – Watertown, NY @ Watertown Fairgrounds Baseball Diamond

07/27 – Harrington, DE @ Delaware State Fairgrounds

08/27 – Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater

RAW Artwork:

RAW Tracklist:

01. Brown Sugar

02. Just Got Paid

03. Heard It On The X

04. La Grange

05. Tush

06. Thunderbird

07. I’m Bad, I’m Nationwide

08. Gimme All Your Lovin’

09. Blue Jean Blues

10. Certified Blues

11. Tube Snake Boogie