Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

ZZ Top Announce Summer 2022 US Tour and New Album RAW

Recorded with the late Dusty Hill, the album arrives in July

ZZ Top 2022 tour and album
Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top (photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 8, 2022 | 10:10am ET

    ZZ Top have revealed dates for a Summer 2022 US tour. Plus, they’ve announced the release of a new album called RAW, which essentially serves as the soundtrack to their 2019 Netflix documentary That Little Ol’ Band From Texas.

    The two-month US outing, dubbed “The Raw Whisky Tour,” kicks off May 27th in San Diego and runs through a July 27th show in Harrington, Delaware. Pre-sales begin today (March 8th) for most dates via Ticketmaster, with the general on-sale date set for Friday (March 11th). As of now, the band also has one single date scheduled for a month later on August 27th in Beaver Dam, Kentucky.

    The US run follows a previously announced Canadian jaunt that launches April 22nd and wraps up May 14th. Tickets for that tour are also available via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The legendary band is still going strong despite the sudden passing of longtime bassist Dusty Hill last year. Elwood Francis, a guitar tech for the band, has stepped in to replace Hill in the group’s touring lineup.

    In “righteous memory” of Hill, ZZ Top are releasing a new album called RAW, which was recorded while Hill was still alive during an intimate session at Gruene Hall, “the oldest continually run dance hall in Texas,” as depicted in the aforementioned Netflix documentary. The album, which will arrive on July 22nd, features “raw” versions of the band’s classic hits and cover songs.

    In the liner notes for the album, surviving ZZ Top members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard write, “It was as bare bones as when we first started touring in a behemoth Chrysler station wagon, driving vast stretches between those early far-flung shows under blackened Texas skies and first hearing our records on the radio. We were bonded as brothers. ‘The Dust’ may have left the building but he’s still very much with us.”

    Advertisement

    ZZ Top
     Editor's Pick
    Billy Gibbons: ZZ Top Will Continue On Following Death of Dusty Hill

    The name of “The Raw Whisky Tour” is inspired by both the album and the recent release of ZZ Top’s own Tres Hombres whisky.

    See ZZ Top’s tour dates below, followed by the album artwork and tracklist. Pick up tickets to the band’s upcoming shows here.

    ZZ Top 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/22 – Victoria, BC @ Save on Foods Memorial Centre
    04/23 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Entertainment and Sports Centre
    04/24 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre
    04/26 – Kamloops, BC @ Sandman Centre
    04/27 – Lethbridge, AB @ ENMAX Centre
    04/29 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Center
    04/30 – Enoch, AB @ River Cree Resort & Casino
    05/03 – Brandon, MB @ Keystone Centre
    05/04 – Thunder Bay, ON @ Community Auditorium
    05/06 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort
    05/08 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
    05/10 – Halifax, NS @ Halifax Scotiabank Centre
    05/13 – St. John’s, NL @ Mile One Centre
    05/14 – St. John’s, NL @ Mile One Centre
    05/27 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
    05/28 – Pomona, CA @ LA County Fair
    05/29 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
    06/01 – Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium
    06/02 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
    06/05 – Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavilion
    06/07 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
    06/08 – Walla Walla, WA @ Wine Country Amphitheater
    06/09 – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts
    06/12 – Billings, MT @ MetraPark – First Interstate Arena
    06/14 – Grand Junction, CO @ Las Colonias Park Amphitheater
    06/17 – Tucson, AZ @ Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater
    06/19 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts
    06/21 – Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center
    06/22 – Grand Island, NE @ Fonner Park – Heartland Events Center
    06/24 – Park City, KS @ Hartman Arena
    06/25 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre
    06/26 – Little Rock, AR @ First Security Amphitheater
    06/29 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
    07/01 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo & Aquarium – Amphitheater
    07/02 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
    07/05 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theater
    07/09 – Greenville, WI @ Greenville Lion’s Park
    07/22 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
    07/23 – Watertown, NY @ Watertown Fairgrounds Baseball Diamond
    07/27 – Harrington, DE @ Delaware State Fairgrounds
    08/27 – Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater

    Advertisement

    RAW Artwork:

    ZZ Top Raw

    RAW Tracklist:
    01. Brown Sugar
    02. Just Got Paid
    03. Heard It On The X
    04. La Grange
    05. Tush
    06. Thunderbird
    07. I’m Bad, I’m Nationwide
    08. Gimme All Your Lovin’
    09. Blue Jean Blues
    10. Certified Blues
    11. Tube Snake Boogie

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Spiritualized The Mainline Song video tour dates 2022 watch

Spiritualized Expand North American Tour, Share "The Mainline Song" Video: Watch

March 8, 2022

max iggor cavalera return beneath arise 2022 tour

Max and Iggor Cavalera to Celebrate Classic Sepultura Albums with 2022 "Return Beneath Arise" US Tour

March 8, 2022

norah jones tour 2022 north america regina spektor tickets

Norah Jones Announces 2022 US Tour, Including Dates with Regina Spektor

March 8, 2022

Alanis Morissette 2022 tour dates

Alanis Morissette Extends "Jagged Little Pill Tour" into 2022

March 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

ZZ Top Announce Summer 2022 US Tour and New Album RAW

Menu Shop Search Sale