Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

070 Shake Announces New Album YOU CAN’T KILL ME, Shares “Skin and Bones”: Stream

Plus, a run of North American tour dates

070 shake you can't kill me new album announce skin and bones new single music video stream watch
070 Shake, photo by Eddie Mandell
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
April 22, 2022 | 2:54pm ET

    070 Shake is finally coming back with her sophomore album. YOU CAN’T KILL ME is due out this spring via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings, and today, the singer has shared the project’s lead single, “Skin and Bones.” Additionally, 070 Shake has mapped out a run of North American tour dates for Spring 2022.

    YOU CAN’T KILL ME follows 070 Shake’s 2020 debut album, Modus Vivendi. That LP included the single “Guilty Conscience,” which Consequence named one of the best songs of that year. If “Skin and Bones” is any indication, the Artist of the Month alum isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

    “Skin and Bones” is simultaneously a banger and a slow jam that incorporates 070 Shake’s signature blend of hip-hop, soul, and danceable pop. The track documents a clandestine love affair that seems to be slipping through the cracks: “Skin and bones under the covers/ Kept our love undercover/ Nonchalant, very subtle/ Tryin’ not to step on the puddle,” 070 Shake sings over spacey production.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The Noah Lee-directed music video for “Skin and Bones” is a surreal, cinematic trip, taking 070 Shake and her cohort of co-stars throughout various locations until she arrives at an empty auditorium for a shocking conclusion. Stream “Skin and Bones” below.

    070 Shake’s tour begins on May 7th in Detroit, and includes dates in Chicago, New York City, Toronto, Houston, and Phoenix before wrapping with a four-night residency at Los Angeles’ El Rey Theatre in early June. Tickets are available over at Ticketmaster. Scroll onward for 070 Shake’s tour schedule and the artwork for YOU CAN’T KILL ME.

    YOU CAN’T KILL ME Artwork:

    070 shake you can't kill me new album artwork

    070 Shake 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/07 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
    05/08 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
    05/12 – Montreal, QB @ Corona Theatre
    05/14 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
    05/15 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
    05/17 – Toronto, ON @ History
    05/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
    05/20 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
    05/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
    05/25 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
    05/26 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
    05/28 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
    05/29 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep
    06/01 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
    06/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom Lounge
    06/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
    06/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
    06/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
    06/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
    06/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

neko case oh shadowless stream

Neko Case Shares New Song "Oh, Shadowless": Stream

April 22, 2022

Rage Against the Machine Voice Solidarity with Palestinians

Rage Against the Machine Announce UK/European Tour with Run the Jewels

April 22, 2022

upsahl 2022 north american headlining tour dates

UPSAHL Announces 2022 North American Headlining Tour

April 22, 2022

Dance Gavin Dance album tour

Dance Gavin Dance Announce New Album, Will Proceed with Tour in Wake of Bassist's Passing

April 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

070 Shake Announces New Album YOU CAN'T KILL ME, Shares "Skin and Bones": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale