2022 grammy awards winners list

The 2022 Grammys were weird before a single winner was announced. Following an admittedly pretty fun but down year during prime pandemic, the 64th annual awards ceremony was delayed due to the Omicron surge, rescheduled from January to April. And that was even after — as is pathetically typical for the Recording Academy — scandal after scandal piled on, from controversial figures receiving nominations, to clear frontrunners being barred from certain categories, to last minute rule changes, to megastars withdrawing their names from the competition. Oh, and then there was five-time nominee Kanye West’s performance being canceled because of his beef with host Trevor Noah.

So yeah, the 2022 Grammys were kind of a mess for months before anyone even arrived at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The biggest names in music did eventually crowd into the arena, however, to celebrate the (subjectively) best songs and records of the last year. With a staggering 11 nominations for Jon Batiste, a head-scratching Best New Artist field, and all those aforementioned controversies, there were a lot of categories to keep an eye on — if for no other reason than the discourse.

So who took home the trophies? Find the complete list of 2022 Grammys winners below.