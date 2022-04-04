Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

2022 Grammys: Dream Theater Win Best Metal Performance

The veteran prog-metal band earned its first-ever Grammy for "The Alien"

Dream Theater
Dream Theater (photo by Rayon Richards)
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 3, 2022 | 8:11pm ET

    After more than 35 years as a band, Dream Theater have won their first-ever Grammy. The prog-metal veterans took home the trophy for Best Metal Performance during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards’ non-televised pre-ceremony Sunday night (April 3rd) in Las Vegas.

    Dream Theater earned the honor for the song “The Alien” from their 2021 album, A View From the Top of the World. In winning the Grammy, the band beat out Deftones, Gojira, Mastodon, and Rob Zombie.

    Guitarist John Petrucci was on hand at the pre-ceremony to accept the trophy, saying, “Wow, this is absolutely insane. … They used to tell us our songs were way too long, we used weird time signatures, and there were too many guitar solos … but we just won a Grammy, so I’m glad we didn’t listen.”

    Advertisement

    Previously, Dream Theater received nominations for “The Enemy Inside” and “On the Backs of Angels” at the 56th and 54th Annual Grammy Awards, respectively, but lost out both times.

    With tonight’s win, Dream Theater received congratulations from their former drummer Mike Portnoy, who founded the band along with Petrucci and bassist John Myung in 1985. Portnoy tweeted, “Congrats to my friends @dreamtheaternet … Very happy for you guys!”

    dream theater a view from the top of the world kmw
     Editor's Pick
    Dream Theater’s James LaBrie on Taking Inspiration From the Elon Musk/Joe Rogan Interview

    Dream Theater recently wrapped up a North American tour, but will hit the road again later this month when they embark on a European outing. Pick up tickets here.

    Advertisement

    Watch John Petrucci accept Dream Theater’s Grammy at the 3:05:00 mark below.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Willow new song Purge featuring Siiickbrain

Willow Smith Unleashes Heavy New Single "Purge" Featuring Siiickbrain: Stream

April 1, 2022

municipal waste electrified brain

Municipal Waste Announce New Album Electrified Brain, Unleash "Grave Dive": Stream

April 1, 2022

maynard james keenan chris rock

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Shows Off Martial Arts Move That "Could Have Saved Chris Rock's Life": Watch

April 1, 2022

Machine Gun Kelly butchers System of a Down

Yikes! Machine Gun Kelly Unwisely Covers System of a Down's "Aerials": Watch

April 1, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

2022 Grammys: Dream Theater Win Best Metal Performance

Menu Shop Search Sale