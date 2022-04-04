2022 Grammys: Dream Theater Win Best Metal Performance

After more than 35 years as a band, Dream Theater have won their first-ever Grammy. The prog-metal veterans took home the trophy for Best Metal Performance during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards’ non-televised pre-ceremony Sunday night (April 3rd) in Las Vegas.

Dream Theater earned the honor for the song “The Alien” from their 2021 album, A View From the Top of the World. In winning the Grammy, the band beat out Deftones, Gojira, Mastodon, and Rob Zombie.

Guitarist John Petrucci was on hand at the pre-ceremony to accept the trophy, saying, “Wow, this is absolutely insane. … They used to tell us our songs were way too long, we used weird time signatures, and there were too many guitar solos … but we just won a Grammy, so I’m glad we didn’t listen.”

Previously, Dream Theater received nominations for “The Enemy Inside” and “On the Backs of Angels” at the 56th and 54th Annual Grammy Awards, respectively, but lost out both times.

With tonight’s win, Dream Theater received congratulations from their former drummer Mike Portnoy, who founded the band along with Petrucci and bassist John Myung in 1985. Portnoy tweeted, “Congrats to my friends @dreamtheaternet … Very happy for you guys!”

Dream Theater recently wrapped up a North American tour, but will hit the road again later this month when they embark on a European outing. Pick up tickets here.

Watch John Petrucci accept Dream Theater’s Grammy at the 3:05:00 mark below.