2022 Grammys: Foo Fighters Win Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters swept the rock category at the 2022 Grammy Awards, picking up wins for Best Rock Performance (“Making a Fire”), Best Rock Song (“Waiting on a War”), and Best Rock Album (Medicine at Midnight). The awards come just days after the sudden tragic death of the band’s longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The band beat out AC/DC (“Shot in the Dark”), Black Pumas (“Know You Better”), Chris Cornell (“Nothing Compares 2 U”), and Deftones (“OHMS”) to win Best Rock Performance, and topped Weezer (“All My Favorite Songs”), Kings of Leon (“The Bandit”), Mammoth WVH (“Distance”), and Paul McCartney (“Find My Way”) to claim Best Rock Song.

In the Best Rock Album category, they edged out AC/DC (Power Up), Black Pumas (Capitol Cuts — Live From Studio A), Cornell (No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1), and McCartney (McCartney III).

Foo Fighters were in the midst of a massive world tour at the time of Hawkins’ passing, which included a performance at this year’s Grammys. On March 29th, band announced that all their forthcoming tour dates had been canceled, including their appearance at the awards show. Presenter Jimmy Jam accepted both awards on behalf of the band.

Hawkins, who joined Foo Fighters in 1997, was found dead in his hotel room in Colombia at 50 years old on March 25th. The news came just hours before the band were scheduled to headline Festival Estéreo in Bogotá; in lieu of the performance, candles were placed on stage in his honor. The final song Hawkins performed live with the Foos was “Everlong” at Lollapalooza Argentina.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band announced in a statement. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Hawkins’ passing came at an incredibly busy time for Foo Fighters, who were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year. The band just released their horror-comedy movie Studio 666, which starred all the band members. Rock legends including Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, and Perry Farrell have all paid heartfelt tributes to the drummer.

See our full list of 2022 Grammy Awards winners here.