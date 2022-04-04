Menu
2022 Grammys: Founding Slipknot Drummer Joey Jordison Left Off “In Memoriam” Tribute

The seven-time Grammy nominee and one-time winner was inexplicably excluded from the tribute

Joey Jordison
Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images
April 4, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    It’s understandable that the Grammy Awards can’t include every worthy musician in its “In Memoriam” segment each year. However, Sunday night’s ceremony missed a really big one in founding Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison.

    Slipknot have received 10 Grammy nominations during their career (seven of which came during Jordison’s tenure in the band), winning one for Best Metal Performance in 2006 for “Before I Forget” (while Jordison was a member of the group).

    That should’ve been enough to include Jordison, but also consider that he is remembered as one of heavy metal’s greatest drummers, and that should’ve sealed the deal.

    Jordison was a member of Slipknot from their formation in 1995 through his departure in late 2013. He died on July 26th, 2021, at the age of 46, with no cause of death yet revealed.

    The “In Memoriam” segment began with an extended tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Other rock artists who were included in the segment were Charlie Watts (The Rolling Stones), Mark Lanegan (Screaming Trees) and Dusty Hill (ZZ Top).

    Metal World Reacts to Death of Ex-Slipknot Drummer Joey Jordison: “An Incredible Musician and Songwriter”

    Among the other notable artists left off the tribute were Moody Blues drummer Graeme Edge, rapper Drakeo the Ruler, and one-time Skid Row vocalist Johnny Solinger.

    Slipknot are currently in the midst of the first leg of their 2022 North American “Knotfest Roadshow” tour (tickets available here). See video footage and the setlist from the March 16th kickoff in Fargo, North Dakota.

