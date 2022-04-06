Menu
2022 Welcome to Rockville Festival Taps Nine Inch Nails to Replace Foo Fighters as Sunday Headliner

The slot was vacant after Foo Fighters canceled all 2022 tour dates following the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins

Nine Inch Nails Welcome to Rockville
Nine Inch Nails, photo by Melinda Oswandel
April 6, 2022 | 5:41pm ET

    Following the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters canceled all of their scheduled 2022 tour dates. One of those dates was a headlining gig at the upcoming Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida. Today (April 6th), organizers announced that Nine Inch Nails will replace Foo Fighters on the Sunday (May 22nd) lineup of the four-day fest.

    It’s the second such announcement of the day, as Boston Calling revealed this morning that NIN would be filling in for Foo Fighters on the first night (May 27th) of its three-day lineup.

    The addition of Nine Inch Nails creates a triumvirate of early ’90s alt-rock legends at the top of Welcome to Rockville’s Sunday bill, with The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction playing right before NIN.

    The rest of Welcome to Rockville’s lineup is stacked, as well, with KISS, Korn, and Guns N’ Roses headlining the other three days. Beyond the headliners, such rock heavyweights as Megadeth, Breaking Benjamin, Shinedown, Halestorm, Papa Roach, Baroness, Black Label Society, The Pretty Reckless, and dozens more acts fill out the four-day fest.

    Nine Inch Nails 2022 tour
    Nine Inch Nails Announce 2022 US Tour, Including Show with Ministry and Nitzer Ebb

    The Welcome to Rockville gig is the latest addition to the 2022 tour schedule for Nine Inch Nails, who will be on the road for the first time since 2018. Heavy Consequence caught the band’s two-night stand at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre in October of that year, and Trent Reznor and company delivered truly memorable sets during both shows.

    See the updated lineup poster for Welcome to Rockville, followed by Nine Inch Nails’ full 2022 tour itinerary. Pick up tickets to NIN’s shows here, and passes for the Welcome to Rockville festival here.

    Welcome to Rockville Poster NIN

    Nine Inch Nails 2022 US Tour Dates:
    04/28 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
    04/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
    05/01 – Franklin, TN @ First Bank Amphitheater
    05/22 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
    05/27 – Boston, CA @ Boston Calling
    09/02 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    09/03 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    09/07 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
    09/09 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
    09/11 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
    09/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater
    09/16-18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound LA
    09/22 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival
    09/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

    * = w/ Ministry and Nitzer Ebb

