3rd Secret, the new band featuring former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic and Soundgarden members Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron (also of Pearl Jam), have unveiled their first live performance. In keeping with the group’s band name, the performance of the song “I Choose Me” was secretly filmed last month at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle.

After keeping things tight-lipped, 3rd Secret revealed their existence and released their self-titled first album all in one day last week. In addition to the aforementioned grunge legends, the band is rounded out by guitarist Bubba Dupree (of the ’80s hardcore band Void) and singers Jillian Raye (of Novoselic’s group Giants in the Trees) and Jennifer Johnson.

While the 11-song LP has been available to stream since the band went public, the performance of “I Choose Me” offers the first visual of 3rd Secret playing together. Novoselic and drummer Cameron form a potent rhythm section as Thayil and Dupree each get their moment to shine on guitar.

The riffs definitely call to mind Soundgarden and Pearl Jam, but 3rd Secret offer up a unique sound with the melodic dual vocals from Raye and Johnson. In fact, the band itself calls its music “art-folk / grunge,” which is quite an appropriate description.

For Soundgarden fans, the clip marks a chance to see Cameron and Thayil performing together again. Sadly, the legendary rock band effectively ended five years ago when singer Chris Cornell took his own life. The drummer and the guitarist also guested together on the song “Only Love Can Save Me Now” from The Pretty Reckless’ 2021 album, Death by Rock and Roll.

Watch 3rd Secret’s performance of “I Choose Me” at Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture below, followed by a clip of Thayil recording his solo for the song “Lies Fade Away.” Stay tuned as the band reveals more secrets in the weeks and months to come.

