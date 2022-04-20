Aaron Paul Reveals Bryan Cranston Is the Godfather of His Baby Boy

Bryan Cranston’s Breaking Bad protagonist Walter White likely fancied himself as surpassing The Godfather once he became Heisenberg, but co-star Aaron Paul has made him a different kind of godfather in real life. While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, Paul revealed that he recently had a second baby with his wife Lauren. When it came time to choose a godparent, his close friend was a natural fit.

“His name is Rydin and I love him,” Paul told Fallon, adding that he’s understandably exhausted by the arrival of his infant. The Tonight Show host proceeded to show off photos of Paul’s adorable baby boy, with whom the actor’s 4-year-old daughter Story is already “madly in love.” Cute stuff.

Naturally, Fallon asked if Cranston had met the newborn yet, and that’s when Paul revealed that “his best friend” is Rydin’s godfather. Joking that Cranston “said no” at first, Paul added the decision was a “no-brainer.”

Advertisement

Related Video

“I asked Bryan on his birthday if he would be our baby’s godfather,” Paul said. “He’s very excited, very honored. I love the man to death. He’s one of my best friends in the world, and, so yeah, it was just a no-brainer.”

Breaking Bad fans may also remember Cranston and Paul launched a mezcal company called Dos Hombres together in 2019. Watch the full segment below.

Earlier this month, Breaking Bad co-creator Peter Gould revealed Cranston and Paul would be returning in the final season of its prequel series, Better Call Saul. Season 6 is already underway; be sure to read our recaps of the season premiere and Episode 2 once you’ve caught up.

Advertisement