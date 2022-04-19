aespa are ready to take things to the “next level.”

The rapidly rising K-pop group has been confirmed for weekend two of the 2022 Coachella Music Festival and will be hitting the main stage on Saturday, April 23rd. This marks the third time a K-pop group has performed at Coachella, following Blackpink’s appearance in 2019 and 2NE1’s surprise reunion during 88rising’s set this year, on Saturday, April 16th.

Since debuting in late 2020, the foursome (KARINA, WINTER, GISELLE, and NINGNING) have been very busy, releasing their first EP, Savage, whose title track entered at No. 20 on the Billboard 200 (the highest for a K-pop girl group’s debut on the U.S. charts).

This appearance at Coachella will be the group’s first time performing live in the US, finally offering a lucky few North American fans the chance to see the artists in person.

aespa was included on our 2021 roundup of 10 K-pop acts who dominated the year, as well as our 2022 list of 15 Rising Artists to Watch.

Those interested in catching aespa’s set from home can tune into Coachella’s livestream Saturday evening on YouTube.

Check out the video for aespa’s “Next Level” below.