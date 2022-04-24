Rising K-pop group aespa played their first US live show on Saturday night, and the setting, of all places, was the main stage at Coachella.

The group’s five-song set began with the live debut of “ænergy,” followed by “Black Mamba,” “Savage”, and an English language version of a new, unreleased song called “Life’s Too Short.” Then then closed their set by performing “Next Level.” Replay the full performance below.

Despite forming in the midst of a pandemic, aespa, one of our 2022 Rising Artists to Watch, have enjoyed some pretty mind-blowing success. The four-piece released their first EP, Savage, in September, and its title track entered at No. 20 on the Billboard 200 — the highest K-pop girl group debut on the U.S. charts. Now, the quartet has become the third K-pop act in history to perform at Coachella, following Blackpink’s groundbreaking 2019 appearance and 2NE1’s surprise reunion last weekend.

Setlist:

ænergy (Live Debut)

Black Mamba

Savage

Life’s Too Short (Live debut)

Next Level