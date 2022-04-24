Menu
Coachella 2022: aespa Make Their US Live Debut

The K-pop group appeared on the festival main stage for their first American concert

aespa Coachella
aespa at Coachella, photo courtesy of S.M. Entertainment
April 24, 2022 | 12:35pm ET

    Rising K-pop group aespa played their first US live show on Saturday night, and the setting, of all places, was the main stage at Coachella.

    The group’s five-song set began with the live debut of “ænergy,” followed by “Black Mamba,” “Savage”, and an English language version of a new, unreleased song called “Life’s Too Short.” Then then closed their set by performing “Next Level.” Replay the full performance below.

    Despite forming in the midst of a pandemic, aespa, one of our 2022 Rising Artists to Watch, have enjoyed some pretty mind-blowing success. The four-piece released their first EP, Savage, in September, and its title track entered at No. 20 on the Billboard 200 — the highest K-pop girl group debut on the U.S. charts. Now, the quartet has become the third K-pop act in history to perform at Coachella, following Blackpink’s groundbreaking 2019 appearance and 2NE1’s surprise reunion last weekend.

    Setlist:
    ænergy (Live Debut)
    Black Mamba
    Savage
    Life’s Too Short (Live debut)
    Next Level

