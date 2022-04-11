Menu
Al Pacino Has a Shrek iPhone Case, Proving Stars Really Are Just Like Us

A sharp-eyed Twitter user spotted the ogre

Al Pacino (photo via YouTube) and Shrek phone case (Amazon)
April 11, 2022 | 1:26pm ET

    A person’s smartphone case says a lot about them. Al Pacino’s iPhone case, for example, indicates that he’s a devotee to the Shrek cinematic universe: As one eagle-eyed Twitter user recently discovered, the Godfather legend keeps his smartphone of choice clad with the face of everyone’s favorite ogre.

    The news of Pacino’s Shrek love came about after Jason Momoa posted a photo on Instagram documenting a night out at dinner with the actor to celebrate a gallery opening for the painter Julien Schnabel. The photo appears entirely normal at first: Their table is strewn with empty plates, half-drank wine glasses, and — what’s this? — an iPhone with a Shrek case just inches away from Pacino’s hand.

    The internet was thrown into a tizzy when Marie Bardi, social media manager for the Blank Check podcast, shared a zoomed-in crop of the photo to Twitter. “Al’s headphones continue to be iconic, but I need a full investigation on whatever the fuck is supposed to be on his iPhone case,” she wrote under the blurry screenshot, referencing the actor’s run-of-the-mill Apple earbuds that have spawned a number of endearing memes.

    Related Video

    However, just minutes later, Bardi’s investigation came to a conclusion when she found a match for the case on Amazon, boasting a rather harrowing collage of the ogre’s face. It’s heartwarming to know that Pacino — who got his big break in one of the most iconic film franchises of all time — also has a soft spot for absurdist animated cinema.

    If you’d like to steal Pacino’s look, an identical version of his Shrek phone case is still available on Amazon at the time of writing for a very reasonable $12.95. Stars really are just like us, after all. See Bardi’s tweets below.

    Pacino recently appeared as Aldo Gucci in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci. Back in 2020, he reprised his role as Michael Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s new cut of the contentious The Godfather Part III.

     

