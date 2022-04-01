Alanis Morissette Delivers Orchestral “You Oughta Know” for Bridgerton: Watch

Alanis Morissette has released a new version of her classic single “You Oughta Know,” and it’s a rendition sure to make even Lady Whistledown proud.

The singer-songwriter teamed up with Duomo and Kroma Stings for an orchestral take on her seminal hit to coincide with its inclusion on Season 2 of Netflix’s Bridgerton. Dressed in a chic red pantsuit and surrounded by hanging flowers, Morissette sings, “And I’m here to remind you/ Of the mess you left when you went away/ It’s not fair to deny me/ Of the cross I bear that you gave to me/ You, you, you oughta know,” as the strings section swells, interspersed with clips of Jonathan Bailey’s dashing Anthony Bridgerton and newcomer Simone Ashley’s Kate Sharma.

An instrumental version of the song is also included on the Season 2 soundtrack of the hit period romance-drama, along with string covers of Nirvana’s “Stay Away,” Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own,” “What About Us” by P!nk, Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball,” and even Bollywood hit “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” from 2001’s Indian blockbuster of the same name. Watch Morissette’s new Regency take on “You Oughta Know” after the jump.

The song’s new life on Bridgerton comes on the heels of the ’90s icon’s brand new single “Olive Branch,” which she released last month.

Meanwhile, the 2022 continuation of her “Jagged Little Pill Tour” — which belatedly celebrates the 1995 album’s 25th anniversary — will kick off June 9th in Copehagen before heading to the UK, US, and Canada. Grab tickets for the tour here.