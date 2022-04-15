Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Alex G Unveils We’re All Going to the World’s Fair Soundtrack: Stream

Arriving one week ahead of the indie horror thriller's April 22nd theatrical premiere

alex g we're all going to the world's fair soundtrack stream
Alex G, photo by Tonje Thilesen
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
April 15, 2022 | 9:49am ET

    Alex G has released the soundtrack to We’re All Going to the World’s Fair via Milan Records/Sony Music Entertainment. Stream it below on Apple Music and Spotify.

    The 12-track collection serves as the music to the indie film, a horror thriller following the story of a teenage girl named Casey (Anna Cobb) who becomes consumed by the World’s Fair Challenge, an online role-playing game, and chooses to document herself as she begins losing her grip on reality.

    The soundtrack was preceded by the haunting vocal track “End Song,” which plays over the end credits, and arrives one week ahead of the film’s theatrical release on April 22nd.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Whenever it rains at night I put on Alex’s score and listen to how the rain on my roof sounds mixed with Alex’s beautiful, lonely music,” director Jane Schoenburn said in a statement about the album. “I’ve been a fan of Alex’s records for so long, and it was literally a dream come true to get to collaborate with him on my first feature. I can’t imagine a better or more moving accompaniment to the film.”

    In other news, Alex G is about to head out on a round of dates with Bright Eyes this June, including shows in Cincinnati, Ohio; Richmond, Virginia; Asbury Park, New Jersey; New Haven, Connecticut; and Lafayette, New York. Grab tickets for the brief tour here.

    We’re All Going to the World’s Fair (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Artwork:

    alex g we're all going to the world's fair soundtrack stream

    We’re All Going to the World’s Fair (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Tracklist:
    01. Main Theme
    02. Stitch
    03. Casey’s Walk
    04. You Are in Trouble
    05. JLB’s Drawing
    06. You Can’t Stop Me
    07. Typing Game
    08. Inside the Video
    09. Face Dream
    10. Morning
    11. JLB’s Story
    12. End Song

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

kirk hammett high plains drifter

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Shares New Song "High Plains Drifter" from Upcoming Solo EP: Stream

April 15, 2022

grey daze chester bennington saturation strange love stream

Grey Daze Announce New Album Featuring Chester Bennington's Vocals, Share "Saturation (Strange Love)": Stream

April 15, 2022

ben folds it's the small things charlie brown song theme apple tv origins new song music lyric video stream

Ben Folds Shares Origins of "It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown" From New Peanuts Apple TV+ Special: Exclusive

April 15, 2022

Ricky Montgomery Its 2016 Somewhere

Ricky Montgomery Shares Origins of It’s 2016 Somewhere EP: Exclusive

April 15, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Alex G Unveils We're All Going to the World's Fair Soundtrack: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale