Alexisonfire are returning with their highly anticipated comeback album Otherness on June 24th. Ahead of the release date, the Canadian post-hardcore vets are sharing the new song “Reverse the Curse” and premiering an accompanying track-by-track interview clip exclusively via Heavy Consequence.

Otherness marks Alexisonfire’s first album in 13 years, and “Reverse the Curse” offers further proof that the band hasn’t lost a beat. The heavy track features blistering verses and a melodic chorus, with a rapid pace that never lets up.

As vocalist George Pettit told Heavy Consequence, the central riff for “Reverse the Curse” dates back to 2006 and was actually on the original demo of the 2009 track “Young Cardinals.” It was too good to be shelved.

“Some riffs stick around for a while until they make sense,” Pettit said. “This song has existed in one form or another since Crisis. There was even a version that we used as the original ‘Young Cardinals’ but that one wasn’t meant to be. It found its way to creation during our COVID rehearsals and I’m glad it’s finally coming to light.”

Meanwhile, Alexisonfire are gearing up for a North American tour in support of Otherness. The North American dates are broken up into three legs, with the first one kicking off May 19th in Nashville and wrapping May 29th with an appearance at the So What Music Festival in Dallas. The second leg commences July 13th in Ottawa, Canada, and runs through a July 23rd show in New York City, while the third leg launches September 14th in Cleveland and finishes up October 9th in Anaheim, California.

Stream “Reverse the Curse” and watch a conversation about the track featuring Pettit and bassist Chris Steele below. Pre-order or pre-save Alexisonfire’s Otherness album at this location.

