Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Alice Cooper Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour

The legendary shock rocker has booked a month-long outing from early September through early October

alice cooper spring 2022 tour
Alice Cooper (photo by Jenny Risher)
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 11, 2022 | 2:06pm ET

    Alice Cooper will keep his show on the road this fall with a newly announced set of North American dates. The legendary shock rocker will embark on a month-long outing beginning in early September.

    Since the concert industry started to open back up last year, Cooper has been a road dog. He embarked on a Fall 2021 trek with support from Ace Frehley, and is currently in the midst of a spring run with openers Buckcherry (with Frehley taking over the support slot for the final three shows).

    The fall “Detroit Muscle” tour kicks off September 7th in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and runs through an October 8th show in Las Vegas. No opener has been announced yet, but tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a VIP pre-sale beginning tomorrow (April 12th).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Among the dates on Cooper’s fall run will be appearances at Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Alton, Virginia, on September 9th, and Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky, on September 24th.

    Cooper is out in support of his 2021 album, Detroit Stories, but his recent sets have mostly been filled with classic hits like “School’s Out,” “I’m Eighteen,” “Poison,” “No More Mr. Nice Guy” and others.

    Alice Cooper Coopfest 2
     Editor's Pick
    Alice Cooper’s Coopstock 2 Fest to Feature Rob Halford, Scott Stapp, Larry the Cable Guy, Mike Mills, and More

    In between his spring and fall North American legs, Cooper will head to Europe for a tour taking place from late May through early July, keeping him on the road for most of the year.

    Advertisement

    See Alice Cooper’s North American tour dates (including his remaining Spring shows) below, and pick up tickets here.

    Alice Cooper 2022 North American Tour Dates:
    04/12 — Edmonton, AB @ Northern Jubilee Auditorium *
    04/14 — Calgary, AB @ Winsport Arena *
    04/15 — Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Center *
    04/16 — Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Ent & Sports Centre *
    04/19 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall *
    04/20 — Seattle, WA @ McCaw Hall *
    04/22 — Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort ^
    04/23 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre ^
    04/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^
    09/07 — Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center
    09/09 — Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival
    09/11 — Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesar’s
    09/13 — Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Buffalo*
    09/14 — Binghamton, NY @ Visions Arena*
    09/16 — Albany, NY @ The Palace Theater
    09/17 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana Casino & Resort
    09/18 — Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
    09/20 — Muncie, IN @ Emens Auditorium
    09/21 — Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Hall
    09/22 — Hammond, IN @ The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
    09/24 — Louisville, KY @ Louder than Life Festival
    09/25 — Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
    09/27 — Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theater
    09/28 — St.Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
    09/30 — Cedar Rapids, IA @ Paramount Theater
    10/01 — Springfield, IL @ Bank of Springfield Center
    10/04 — Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Event Center
    10/06 — Prescott Valley, AZ @ Findlay Toyota Center
    10/08 — Las Vegas, NV @ TBA

    * = w/ Buckcherry
    ^ = w/ Ace Frehley

    Alice Cooper fall 2022 poster

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Pitbull Tickets Tour Can't Stop Us Now 2022 Iggy Azalea Sean Paul dates

How to Get Tickets to Pitbull's 2022 Tour

April 11, 2022

Robert Plant Alison Krauss 2022 New Tour Dates

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Extend 2022 Tour

April 11, 2022

dashboard confessional andrew mcmahon 2022 tour hello gone days

Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness Announce 2022 Co-Headlining Tour

April 11, 2022

The Judds 2022 tour

The Judds Announce 2022 Reunion Tour

April 11, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Alice Cooper Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale