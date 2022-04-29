Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Almost Famous Musical Headed to Broadway

With book and lyrics by Cameron Crowe

almost famous broadway musical 2022
Almost Famous (Dreamworks)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
April 29, 2022 | 6:02pm ET

    It’s all happening! The musical adaptation of Almost Famous is headed for the bright lights of Broadway.

    Based on the 2000 film of the same name, the production subtly shared the news on social media, where it updated its Twitter profile to read, “It’s all happening…Broadway 2022 #AlmostFamous.”

    The book and lyrics for the show were written by Cameron Crowe, who based the movie on his experiences as a teenage writer for Rolling Stone in the 1970s. Starring Billy Crudup, Patrick Fugit, and Kate Hudson, the film tells the story of 15-year-old William Miller as he follows fictional rock band Stillwater and attempts to land his very first cover story. Frances McDormand, Jason Lee, Zoey Zeschanel, Anna Paquin, and Philip Seymour Hoffman rounded out the cast.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Upon its release more than two decades ago, Almost Famous earned a wide swath of awards and nominations, including four Oscar nods, a Grammy Award for Best Compilations Soundtrack Album for a Motion Picture, Television, or Other Media and two Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy and a Best Supporting Actress win for Hudson.

    While the film version’s now-classic soundtrack featured a jukebox full of hits such as Led Zeppelin’s “That’s The Way,” The Beach Boys’ “Feel Flows,” “Tiny Dancer” by Elton John, and David Bowie’s version of “I’m Waiting for the Man,” Broadway composer Tom Kitt — who won a Tony Award and a Pulitzer Prize for 2008’s Next to Normal — has collaborated with Crowe on original music and lyrics for the stage version. Jeremy Herrin will direct.

    Previously, Almost Famous made its out-of-town debut in Crowe’s former stomping grounds of San Diego, opening the 2019-20 season at the Old Globe Theatre, where much of the show’s plot happens to take place.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

greta gerwig barbie girl

Sorry Folks, Greta Gerwig's Barbie Film Won't Feature "Barbie Girl"

April 29, 2022

Joel Kim Booster Interview

Joel Kim Booster on His Upcoming Netflix Special and Making History With Fire Island

April 29, 2022

gene wilder documentary white horse pictures chris smith director nephew jordan walker-pearlman

Gene Wilder's Legacy to Be Honored in New Documentary

April 29, 2022

mission impossible 7 title dead reckoning – part one

Tom Cruise Unveils Mission: Impossible 7 Title

April 28, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Almost Famous Musical Headed to Broadway

Menu Shop Search Sale