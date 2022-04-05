Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Alt-J Perform “Hard Drive Gold” on Kimmel: Watch

The British trio support their latest album, The Dream

alt-j hard drive gold jimmy kimmel live! watch stream
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 5, 2022 | 9:54am ET

    Alt-J swung by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night to perform “Hard Drive Gold,” a cut from their new album The DreamCheck out the performance below.

    Thom Sonny Green, Gus Unger-Hamilton, and lead singer Joe Newman rocked out in front of a projection screen with geometric shapes floating across it, the most common type being golden blocks. The performers stayed relatively still behind their mics, but Newman put lots of energy into his voice, having loads of fun on the long, drawn-out “brr” when he sang, “Non-shatter ruler, put it on the table and go ‘brr’/ Watch it shatter.” Check out “Hard Drive Gold” below.

    Back in February, Alt-J appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbertwhere the trio performed the new song “U&ME” and the 2012 classic “Breezeblocks.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The band still has a few dates left in their joint tour with Portgual. The Man — grab tickets to remaining shows here, and revisit their joint interview with Consequence here.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Red Hot Chili Peppers Kimmel

Red Hot Chili Peppers Perform on Fallon and Kimmel: Watch

April 2, 2022

Wet Leg on Corden

Wet Leg Perform "Too Late Now" on Corden: Watch

April 1, 2022

Arlo Parks Colbert

Arlo Parks Performs "Softly" on Colbert: Watch

April 1, 2022

big thief spud infinity tonight show starring jimmy fallon nbc watch dragon new warm mountain i believe in you

Big Thief Perform "Spud Infinity" on Fallon: Watch

April 1, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Alt-J Perform "Hard Drive Gold" on Kimmel: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale