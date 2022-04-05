Alt-J Perform “Hard Drive Gold” on Kimmel: Watch

Alt-J swung by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night to perform “Hard Drive Gold,” a cut from their new album The Dream. Check out the performance below.

Thom Sonny Green, Gus Unger-Hamilton, and lead singer Joe Newman rocked out in front of a projection screen with geometric shapes floating across it, the most common type being golden blocks. The performers stayed relatively still behind their mics, but Newman put lots of energy into his voice, having loads of fun on the long, drawn-out “brr” when he sang, “Non-shatter ruler, put it on the table and go ‘brr’/ Watch it shatter.” Check out “Hard Drive Gold” below.

Back in February, Alt-J appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where the trio performed the new song “U&ME” and the 2012 classic “Breezeblocks.”

The band still has a few dates left in their joint tour with Portgual. The Man — grab tickets to remaining shows here, and revisit their joint interview with Consequence here.