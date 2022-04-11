Alt-J on The Dream, Chauvinistic Classic Rock, and Writing Songs About Death

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Alt-J’s Gus Unger-Hamilton catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about The Dream, the band’s fourth album. The English artist discusses how using more voices in their songs adds deeper dimensions, and why the tracks’ characters seem to thrive on dramatic monologues.

Related Video

Unger-Hamilton also touches on the recent Beatles documentary lent some inspiration and made him a bigger fan of the band. Elsewhere, he ponders about the band making a film one day, their penchant to sing about death and fandom of true crime, and the upcoming 10th anniversary of their debut LP.

Advertisement

Listen to the Alt-J member discuss The Dream, the band’s journey, and more. You can also watch the full interview via the YouTube embed below. Then, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

Alt-J are currently on their US tour with Portugal. The Man. Revisit their Two for the Road conversation here, and pick up tickets for the tour here.