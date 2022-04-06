Amigo the Devil and Murder by Death Announce Summer 2022 US Tour

Amigo the Devil and Murder by Death are joining forces for a Summer 2022 US tour. The two dark-folk acts were supposed to hit the road together in 2020, but the pandemic put a stop to those plans. Now, they’ll finally get things going this August.

The “Tour From the Crypt” begins August 5th in Austin, Texas, and currently runs through a two-night stand September 10th and 11th in Seattle, with more dates yet to be announced. Samantha Crain will support the first leg of the tour, while Katacombs will jump on for the second leg. Tickets for select shows are available via Ticketmaster, with other dates available through purchase links on Amigo the Devil’s website.

Amigo the Devil (aka Danny Kiranos) released his latest album, Born Against, in April 2021, at which time he was named Consequence’s Artist of the Month. The LP also landed on Heavy Consequence‘s Top Metal & Hard Rock Albums of 2021.

Murder by Death have been going strong for 20-plus years, with their most recent album being 2020’s Lonesome Holiday.

In a press release, Amigo cited Murder by Death as one of his influences, “It’s a total joy to put this tour together with a band that I’ve loved and looked up to forever,” he stated. “As heartbreaking as it was pausing the initial 2020 tour together for lockdown, we knew it would be even bigger and better when the right time came around… VOILÀ, let’s party!”

Murder by Death frontman Adam Turla added, “Grateful to be back on the road playing all these gorgeous venues with Amigo the Devil (finally). This is our only tour this year and we are gonna put everything into it.”

See the tour dates below, followed by our video interview with Amigo the Devil.

Amigo the Devil and Murder by Death 2022 Tour Dates:

08/05 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn *

08/06 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live *

08/07 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *

08/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Lemonade Park *

08/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag *

08/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

08/13 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

08/14 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

08/15 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Beer Garden *

08/19 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center *

08/20 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live! *

08/22 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station *

08/27 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre †

08/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot †

08/31 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater †

09/01 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues †

09/08 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall †

09/09 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall †

09/10 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile †

09/11 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile †

* = w/ Samantha Crain

† = w/ Katacombs