Amy Winehouse’s 2007 Glastonbury Performance Is Coming to Vinyl for the First Time

Live at Glastonbury 2007 arrives June 3rd

amy winehouse live at glatsonbury 2007 vinyl
Amy Winehouse at Glastonbury 2007, photo by Carl De Souza/AFP via Getty Images
April 13, 2022 | 5:52pm ET

    To mark the 15th anniversary of Amy Winehouse’s 2007 set at Glastonbury, the landmark performance is being released on vinyl for the first time. Live at Glastonbury 2007 hits stores on June 3rd via UMe, Island Records, and BBC.

    While her 2007 Pyramid Stage set wasn’t Winehouse’s first performance at the iconic UK festival, it was the one that cemented the late singer as a captivating live act. Featuring renditions of “Tears Dry on Their Own,” “Rehab,” and “You Know I’m No Good,” Live at Glastonbury 2007 will be pressed on 2xLP black vinyl, as well as an exclusive crystal clear edition. You can pre-order the album here.

    In its liner notes, Live at Glastonbury 2007 offers a recollection of Winehouse’s set from Glastonbury co-organizer Emily Eavis. In a statement, Eavis spoke fondly of the artist, saying, “Amy Winehouse was a Glastonbury-goer through and through. She either came and played or, when she wasn’t working, came and camped. She played in the blistering heat and the heavy rain, and there were so many magical moments to her performances.”

    Check out the artwork and tracklist for Live at Glastonbury 2007 below. The live album follows two Winehouse box sets released in 2020. Beyond these collector’s items, Winehouse’s life is also set to be celebrated in a new biopic — though whether the unauthorized Halcyon Studios story or a different, family-approved film will arrive first remains to be seen.

    Live at Glastonbury 2007 Artwork:

    amy winehouse live at glastonbury artwork

    Live at Glastonbury 2007 Tracklist:
    Side A
    01. Addicted
    02. Just Friends
    03. Tears Dry on Their Own
    04. He Can Only Hold Her

    Side B
    01. Cherry
    02. Back to Black
    03. Wake Up Alone
    04. Love Is a Losing Game

    Side C
    01. Fuck Me Pumps
    02. Cupid
    03. Hey Little Rich Girl
    04. Monkey Man

    Side D
    01. You Know I’m No Good
    02. Rehab
    03. Me & Mr. Jones
    04. Valerie

