Amy Winehouse’s 2007 Glastonbury Performance Is Coming to Vinyl for the First Time

To mark the 15th anniversary of Amy Winehouse’s 2007 set at Glastonbury, the landmark performance is being released on vinyl for the first time. Live at Glastonbury 2007 hits stores on June 3rd via UMe, Island Records, and BBC.

While her 2007 Pyramid Stage set wasn’t Winehouse’s first performance at the iconic UK festival, it was the one that cemented the late singer as a captivating live act. Featuring renditions of “Tears Dry on Their Own,” “Rehab,” and “You Know I’m No Good,” Live at Glastonbury 2007 will be pressed on 2xLP black vinyl, as well as an exclusive crystal clear edition. You can pre-order the album here.

In its liner notes, Live at Glastonbury 2007 offers a recollection of Winehouse’s set from Glastonbury co-organizer Emily Eavis. In a statement, Eavis spoke fondly of the artist, saying, “Amy Winehouse was a Glastonbury-goer through and through. She either came and played or, when she wasn’t working, came and camped. She played in the blistering heat and the heavy rain, and there were so many magical moments to her performances.”

Check out the artwork and tracklist for Live at Glastonbury 2007 below. The live album follows two Winehouse box sets released in 2020. Beyond these collector’s items, Winehouse’s life is also set to be celebrated in a new biopic — though whether the unauthorized Halcyon Studios story or a different, family-approved film will arrive first remains to be seen.

Live at Glastonbury 2007 Artwork:

Live at Glastonbury 2007 Tracklist:

Side A

01. Addicted

02. Just Friends

03. Tears Dry on Their Own

04. He Can Only Hold Her

Side B

01. Cherry

02. Back to Black

03. Wake Up Alone

04. Love Is a Losing Game

Side C

01. Fuck Me Pumps

02. Cupid

03. Hey Little Rich Girl

04. Monkey Man

Side D

01. You Know I’m No Good

02. Rehab

03. Me & Mr. Jones

04. Valerie