Amyl and the Sniffers appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday night, during which they played a rousing rendition of their song “Hertz.” Watch the replay below.

Lead singer Amy Taylor set it all off by pogoing on stage, proceeding to perform the restless track with infectious energy. When she sings, “Take me to the beach, take me to the country/ Climb in the backseat if you love me,” you can’t help but want to go for a day trip, too.

Meanwhile, Bryce Wilson propelled “Hertz” forward with driving percussion, bassist Fergus Romer kept the track humming along, and Dec Martens shredded on guitar. The performance served as Amyl and the Sniffers’ US television debut.

“Hertz” appears on the Australian band’s sophomore LP, Comfort to Me, which they were kind enough to break down for us track by track and was one of the best albums released last year. It will receive an expanded edition dropping on May 13th; pre-orders are ongoing.

Next week, the group will kick off a North American tour. Marking their first time stateside in three years, it features a newly announced date at New York City’s Terminal 5 on September 23rd. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.