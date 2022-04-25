Rage Against the Machine, Muse, and Jamiroquai to Headline Inaugural Andalucia Big Festival

The organizers of Mad Cool Festival have announced a new three-day event taking place this September. The Andalucia Big Festival goes down September 8th-10th at Sacaba Beach in Malaga, Spain, with Rage Against the Machine, MUSE, and Jamiroquai headlining the inaugural lineup.

Other notable confirmed acts include Run the Jewels, Glass Animals, Paolo Nutini, Vetusta Morla, Lucy Dacus, Biffy Clyro, Years & Years, Stereophonics, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Kevin Morby, Aurora, Nova Twins, Yard Act, Gus Dapperton, and more.

Tickets to Andalucia Big Festival go on sale Friday, April 29th at 12:00 p.m. CEST via the festival’s website.

That same September weekend, Mad Cool will also host a one-day offshoot festival in Madrid called Mad Cool Sunset. Taking place on September 10th, the event promises performances from Rage Against the Machine, Run the Jewels, Glass Animals, Lucy Dacus, Biffy Clyro, Stereophonics, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Nova Twins, Yard Act, and more. Tickets are available to purchase via the festival’s website.

Meanwhile, Mad Cool Festival proper returns to Madrid July 6th-10th with a massive lineup led by Jack White, Metallica, Florence + The Machine, MUSE, The Killers, Queens of the Stone Age, Kings of Leon, Pixies, Phoebe Bridgers, and many more. Tickets are mostly sold out, but some single-day tickets are still up for grabs.

