Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Safdie Brothers Producing Andy Kaufman Documentary

Featuring never-before-seen footage and audio recordings

andy kaufman documentary in production comedy safdie brothers
Andy Kaufman on Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
April 13, 2022 | 2:00pm ET

    A documentary on the late, great Andy Kaufman is finally in the works. Emmy-nominated filmmaker Alex Braverman will direct a forthcoming deep dive into the comedy legend’s life, up until a battle with cancer cut it short in 1984 at age 35. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the feature project has just started production, with Josh and Benny Safdie executive producing via their company Elara Pictures.

    Kaufman’s life was previously memorialized in the 1999 biopic Man on the Moon, in which Jim Carrey portrayed the Saturday Night Live star. That film, in turn, was examined in the 2017 doc Jim & Andy: The Great Beyondwhich mostly centered around Carrey’s method acting approach to bringing Kaufman to life.

    This currently untitled project, however, will mark the first proper documentary focused on Kaufman himself, fleshed out with never-before-seen footage and audio recordings. The producers have also secured exclusive rights to key films and much of Kaufman’s early work. Morgan Neville, who directed Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, will also produce alongside the Safdies.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “No matter how many times I watch Andy Kaufman’s work, I feel like I’m seeing a magic trick for the very first time,” Braverman said in a statement. “I’m excited for our project to honor that. This is the film I’ve wanted to make my entire life.”

    If you need more documentaries to keep you satiated until Kaufman’s arrives, April 2022’s releases have you covered: HBO just premiered Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Offand later this month, you can watch Showtime’s Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain, or Netflix’s White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch and Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

cuba gooding jr guilty forcible touching

Cuba Gooding Jr. Pleads Guilty in Forcible Touching Case

April 13, 2022

daft punk tron legacy reconfigured soundtrack vinyl reissues

Disney Announces New TRON Soundtrack Vinyl Reissues

April 13, 2022

gilbert gottfried iconic voice acting actor cartoon roles

Gilbert Gottfried’s 10 Most Iconic Voice Roles

April 13, 2022

johnny depp amber heard defamation trial updates

Johnny Depp's Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard Begins with Explosive New Claims

April 12, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Safdie Brothers Producing Andy Kaufman Documentary

Menu Shop Search Sale