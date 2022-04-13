Safdie Brothers Producing Andy Kaufman Documentary

A documentary on the late, great Andy Kaufman is finally in the works. Emmy-nominated filmmaker Alex Braverman will direct a forthcoming deep dive into the comedy legend’s life, up until a battle with cancer cut it short in 1984 at age 35. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the feature project has just started production, with Josh and Benny Safdie executive producing via their company Elara Pictures.

Kaufman’s life was previously memorialized in the 1999 biopic Man on the Moon, in which Jim Carrey portrayed the Saturday Night Live star. That film, in turn, was examined in the 2017 doc Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond, which mostly centered around Carrey’s method acting approach to bringing Kaufman to life.

This currently untitled project, however, will mark the first proper documentary focused on Kaufman himself, fleshed out with never-before-seen footage and audio recordings. The producers have also secured exclusive rights to key films and much of Kaufman’s early work. Morgan Neville, who directed Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, will also produce alongside the Safdies.

“No matter how many times I watch Andy Kaufman’s work, I feel like I’m seeing a magic trick for the very first time,” Braverman said in a statement. “I’m excited for our project to honor that. This is the film I’ve wanted to make my entire life.”

