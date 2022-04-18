Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Anthrax and Black Label Society Announce Co-Headlining 2022 North American Tour

Hatebreed will support the month-long summer run

Anthrax Black Label Society tour
Anthrax’s Scott Ian (photo by Amy Harris) and Black Label Society’s Zakk Wylde (photo by Antonio Marino Jr.)
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 18, 2022 | 10:02am ET

    Metal veterans Anthrax and Black Label Society are teaming up for a co-headlining North American tour this Summer. Rounding out the bill are hardcore metallers Hatebreed.

    The outing kicks off July 26th in Phoenix, and runs through an August 28th show in Philadelphia. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (April 22nd) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, but a series of pre-sales begin before then, including a Citi pre-sale on Monday (April 18th) at noon ET and a Live Nation pre-sale tomorrow (April 19th) at 10 a.m. local time (use code ROADIE).

    Anthrax, who formed in 1981, will finally be able to celebrate their 40th anniversary as a band in person with their fans, after a series of virtual events last year. The trek will also offer a chance for the thrash masters to hit the road with their good friend Zakk Wylde, frontman of Black Label Society.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Zakk has been a friend and an inspiration to me as a guitar player, songwriter, and beard grower since we met in 1988,” said Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian. “We’ve had the privilege to share festival stages with Zakk and BLS around the world, and it’s always been a head-banging mutual admiration society between the two bands. Now we get to share the stage every night on what is easily going to be the heaviest tour of 2022 — the ultimate pounding one-two combination of bands. Oh, and did I mention we’ve got f**king Hatebreed with us as our special guests? Holy crap, it’s going to be the night of 1,000 crushing riffs. I can’t wait to see you all on the road.”

    Zakk Wylde Interview Ozzy
     Editor's Pick
    Zakk Wylde Talks Ozzy Osbourne’s Upcoming Album, Eddie Van Halen Reverence, and More

    The ever-amusing Wylde added, “ANTHRAX is one of The BESTEST LEGENDARY METAL/THRASH BANDS of ALL TIME — I have been buds with SCOTTY, CHARLIE, FRANKIE & JOEY for over 3O years & they are some of the BESTEST people you will meet. JON is The BESTEST new addition ANTHRAX could ask for — HATEBREED are The BESTEST HARDCORE/EXTREME METAL band & BESTEST friends w/ANTHRAX & BLACK LABEL SOCIETY. The ANTHRAX + BLACK LABEL SOCIETY & HATEBREED TOUR is going to be one of the BESTEST TOURS EVER!!”

    See the full list of tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

    Anthrax, Black Label Society and Hatebreed 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    07/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
    07/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Palladium
    07/30 – Sacramento, CA @ Heart Health Park
    08/01 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
    08/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theater
    08/04 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana
    08/05 – Oshkosh, WI @ Oshkosh Arena
    08/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
    08/08 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom *
    08/09 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
    08/11 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
    08/12 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
    08/13 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
    08/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
    08/16 – Nashville, @ TN Ryman Auditorium
    08/18 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
    08/19 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory
    08/20 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore *
    08/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ StageAE Outside
    08/23 – Toronto, ON @ History
    08/24 – Trois Riviere, QC @ Amphitheatre Cogeco
    08/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Coney Island Amphitheater
    08/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore *

    Advertisement

    * = no Hatebreed

    Anthrax BLS tour poster

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Rosalia 2022 tour

How to Get Tickets to Rosalía's 2022 Tour

April 18, 2022

Rosalía 2022 tour

Rosalía Announces 2022 "Motomami World Tour"

April 18, 2022

Bob Dylan 2022 tour dates

Bob Dylan Announces New US Tour Dates

April 18, 2022

OTTTO and Bastardane tour

OTTTO and Bastardane, Each Featuring the Son of a Metallica Member, Announce Co-Headlining 2022 Tour

April 15, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Anthrax and Black Label Society Announce Co-Headlining 2022 North American Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale