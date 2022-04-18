Anthrax and Black Label Society Announce Co-Headlining 2022 North American Tour

Metal veterans Anthrax and Black Label Society are teaming up for a co-headlining North American tour this Summer. Rounding out the bill are hardcore metallers Hatebreed.

The outing kicks off July 26th in Phoenix, and runs through an August 28th show in Philadelphia. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (April 22nd) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, but a series of pre-sales begin before then, including a Citi pre-sale on Monday (April 18th) at noon ET and a Live Nation pre-sale tomorrow (April 19th) at 10 a.m. local time (use code ROADIE).

Anthrax, who formed in 1981, will finally be able to celebrate their 40th anniversary as a band in person with their fans, after a series of virtual events last year. The trek will also offer a chance for the thrash masters to hit the road with their good friend Zakk Wylde, frontman of Black Label Society.

Advertisement

Related Video

“Zakk has been a friend and an inspiration to me as a guitar player, songwriter, and beard grower since we met in 1988,” said Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian. “We’ve had the privilege to share festival stages with Zakk and BLS around the world, and it’s always been a head-banging mutual admiration society between the two bands. Now we get to share the stage every night on what is easily going to be the heaviest tour of 2022 — the ultimate pounding one-two combination of bands. Oh, and did I mention we’ve got f**king Hatebreed with us as our special guests? Holy crap, it’s going to be the night of 1,000 crushing riffs. I can’t wait to see you all on the road.”

The ever-amusing Wylde added, “ANTHRAX is one of The BESTEST LEGENDARY METAL/THRASH BANDS of ALL TIME — I have been buds with SCOTTY, CHARLIE, FRANKIE & JOEY for over 3O years & they are some of the BESTEST people you will meet. JON is The BESTEST new addition ANTHRAX could ask for — HATEBREED are The BESTEST HARDCORE/EXTREME METAL band & BESTEST friends w/ANTHRAX & BLACK LABEL SOCIETY. The ANTHRAX + BLACK LABEL SOCIETY & HATEBREED TOUR is going to be one of the BESTEST TOURS EVER!!”

See the full list of tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

Anthrax, Black Label Society and Hatebreed 2022 Tour Dates:

07/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

07/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

07/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Palladium

07/30 – Sacramento, CA @ Heart Health Park

08/01 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

08/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theater

08/04 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

08/05 – Oshkosh, WI @ Oshkosh Arena

08/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

08/08 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom *

08/09 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

08/11 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

08/12 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

08/13 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

08/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

08/16 – Nashville, @ TN Ryman Auditorium

08/18 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

08/19 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory

08/20 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore *

08/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ StageAE Outside

08/23 – Toronto, ON @ History

08/24 – Trois Riviere, QC @ Amphitheatre Cogeco

08/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Coney Island Amphitheater

08/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore *

Advertisement

* = no Hatebreed