Anthrax’s Scott Ian and 10-Year-Old Son Cover Foo Fighters Songs in Tribute to Taylor Hawkins: Watch

"Healing our hearts with the power of rock"

Scott Ian and Revel Young Ian (via Instagram) and Taylor Hawkins (photo by Amy Harris)
April 4, 2022 | 1:05pm ET

    Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian and his 10-year-old drummer son Revel Young Ian have covered multiple Foo Fighters songs in a tribute to the late Taylor Hawkins.

    The two Ians tackled “Low,” “Stacked Actors,” and “Run” in the short Instagram video. Scott put on his iconic riff face for the heavy renditions, with Revel impressively bashed away on the Foo Fighters tunes.

    “Paying tribute to Taylor … we’ve been jamming our favorite Foo’s all week,” Scott Ian wrote in the video caption. “Healing our hearts with the power of rock. We love you Taylor and Dave and Pat and Chris and Nate and Rami.”

    A few of Ian’s heavy music colleagues gave props for the Hawkins tribute in the comments, expressing their own sentiments regarding the tragic sudden passing of the Foo Fighters drummer.

    Wrote Mike Portnoy: “KILLIN it! Still in disbelief…watched Back and Forth again last night and can’t stand it…ugh #RIPTaylor.”

    Scott Ian and his son have been quite active on social media, sharing their jam sessions together. Their Sepultura covers are particularly entertaining — especially their version of “Refuse/Resist,” which they played in support of Ukraine after the country was invaded by Russia.

    Below you can watch Scott Ian and his son Revel cover Foo Fighters via Instagram.

