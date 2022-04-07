Arca Shares New Song “Cayó”: Stream

After closing out 2021 by simultaneously releasing four albums, Arca has returned with a new single, “Cayó,” and its accompanying video. The experimental musician also announced the physical release of her KICK anthology,

A leftover from Arca’s KICK sessions, “Cayó” was co-produced by Tim Hecker and originally premiered on the musician’s DIVA_EXPERIMENTAL FM Twitch channel back in early 2020. Heavy industrial synths give way to gothic production on the barebones track, which features lyrics like, “Sin volver a ver hacia atrás/ No podré/ La última bala que vi saltar/ Se cayó.” In English, this translates to “With no looking back/ I won’t be able to/ The final bullet I saw/ Has fallen.”

“It’s about exploring self states, non-binary modes of relating of that which is ‘other,’ creating new intersectional ways of mediating identity through exploring sensuality and heightened communion with the sensual embodiment of self,” said Arca in a statement. Watch the Albert Moya-directed video below.

Arca has also detailed the physical release of all five albums from the KICK series. The limited edition box set is already sold out everywhere, but the standard vinyl and CD editions are available for pre-order now via her newly launched webstore, XL Recordings, and Bleep. The estimated release date is May 20th.

In early December, Arca released the final four installments of the KICK anthology after appearing on Lady Gaga’s remix album Dawn of Chromatica. She also launched a GTA Online radio station with Rosalía later that month.

Later this year, Arca will perform at festivals including Sónar Lisboa, Sónar Barcelona, and Primavera in Los Angeles. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

