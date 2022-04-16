Arcade Fire treated Coachella to a surprise hour-long set at the Mojave Tent on Friday.

The 13-song early evening performance included several songs from the band’s upcoming album WE, including: “The Lightning I,” “The Lightning II,” “Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole),” and “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid).” Arcade Fire re-started the latter song so that frontman Win Butler could recompose himself: “It’s been a hard couple fucking years,” Butler tearfully told the crowd. “We tell ourselves so much poison.”

Elsewhere during their set, Butler dedicated the band’s performance of “The Suburbs” to the people of Ukraine. “Everyone in a punk rock band in the Ukraine right now,” he added. “I’m thinking about everybody who is dealing with the war right now.”

Butler also shouted out Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett and Pearl Jam prior to playing “Everything Now.” “That motherfucker [Tollett] used to book Black Flag… There’s a band called Pearl Jam, and they’re like, ‘Black Flag is the fucking raddest band ever, so that guy can book our shows.’ At one point, they were like, ‘Fuck Ticketmaster. We’re not playing any venues with Ticketmaster.’ The only place they could play in LA in this shit… So that’s where the fuck Coachella came from. So thank you to Pearl Jam, and thank you to Paul Tollett.”

Watch footage of Arcade Fire’s Coachella performance and see the full setlist below.

Arcade Fire’s new album, WE, arrives on May 6th. In recent weeks, the band has played a number of other secret shows, including a pair of hometown gigs in New Orleans and a run of shows in New York City. Late last week, they were announced to headline this summer’s Osheaga Festival in Montreal in place of Foo Fighters.

Ed. Note: Head here to find our complete coverage of Coachella 2022.

Setlist:

The Lightning I

The Lightning II

Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)

Rebellion (Lies)

Ready to Start

The Suburbs

My Body Is a Cage

Afterlife

Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)

Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)

Everything Now

Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)

Wake Up