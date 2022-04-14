Menu
Arcade Fire to Play Surprise Set at Coachella

The band will return to Indio for the first time since 2014

Arcade Fire Coachella
Arcade Fire, photo by Michael Marcelle
April 14, 2022 | 3:00pm ET

    Arcade Fire will play a surprise set at Coachella on Friday.

    In revealing this weekend’s set times, Coachella slyly revealed the last-minute booking: Arcade Fire will perform an hour-long set at the Mojave Tent beginning at 6:45 p.m. — smack dab between previously announced performances from IDLES and Carly Rae Jepsen.

    It’ll mark Arcade Fire’s first time performing at Coachella since their headlining set in 2014.

    In the run-up to their new album WE, Arcade Fire have played a number of secret shows, including a pair of hometown gigs in New Orleans and a run of shows in New York City. Earlier today, they were announced to headline this summer’s Osheaga Festival in Montreal in place of Foo Fighters.

    After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, Coachella will finally return this weekend. The announced lineup is headlined by Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, The Weeknd, and Swedish House Mafia, and also promises Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, Danny Elfman, Run the Jewels, Maggie Rogers, and many more. You can find the weekend one set times below. It’s unclear whether Arcade Fire will also be appearing at weekend two of the festival.

