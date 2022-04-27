Arcade Fire Share Uplifting New Song “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)”: Stream

With Arcade Fire’s new album, WE, dropping next week, the band has unveiled the latest single, “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid).” Stream it below.

Debuted during Arcade Fire’s show at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom back in late March, “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)” is filled with plenty of “doo doo doos” and is intended to inspire listeners to keep chugging forward in the face of the adversity we’ve particularly had to face over the past few years.

“Look out kid, trust your mind/ But you can’t trust it every time,” Win Butler sings. “You know it plays tricks on you/ And it don’t give a damn if you are happy or you’re sad/ But if you’ve lost it, don’t feel bad/ ‘Cause it’s alright to be sad.”

“There’s nothing saccharine about unconditional love in a world that is coming apart at the seams,” Arcade Fire said of the song upon its premiere. “WE need each other, in all of our imperfection.”

Advertisement

Related Video

“Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)” follows the first single, “The Lightning I, II,” which we named Song of the Week. WE is slated to arrive on Friday, May 6th, and it was recently revealed Peter Gabriel appears on “Unconditional II (Race and Religion).” Pre-orders are ongoing.

During the run-up to the release, Arcade Fire has stayed plenty busy. After playing a Ukraine relief benefit concert in New Orleans that marked their first full-band live show in over two years, they took up a brief residency at Bowery Ballroom, and popped up at Coachella for a surprise set. On May 7th, they will join the Saturday Night Live Five-Timers Club while serving as the musical guest in an episode hosted by Benedict Cumberbatch.

Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) is out now 👁https://t.co/7vqJQnCrcY There’s nothing saccharine about unconditional love in a world that is coming apart at the seams. WE need each other, in all of our imperfection. pic.twitter.com/Wwm0AiwVUY Advertisement — Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) April 27, 2022