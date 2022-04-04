Arlo Parks Announces 2022 North American Tour

After opening for artists like Billie Eilish, Florence + The Machine, Harry Styles, and Clairo, Arlo Parks will set out on a headlining 2022 North American tour of her own this fall.

The 18-date run kicks off on September 6th in Philadelphia and will make stops in cities like New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and Washington, DC before wrapping on October 12th in Atlanta. Find the full itinerary below.

Fans can register here for the official presale, which begins on Tuesday, April 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 8th via Ticketmaster.

Our former Artist of the Month has a handful of remaining dates left on her tour with Clairo, after which she will play Coachella. In June, she will appear at a string of European festivals before joining Styles for his show in Dublin and Eilish for her concert in London. From there, Parks will head to Australia and then play a pair of opening dates for Florence + The Machine. Tickets for all those shows are available now via Ticketmaster.

Parks dropped her latest single “Softly” back in February as a follow-up to her debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams, one of the best albums of 2021. Last week, she performed the track on Colbert.

Arlo Parks 2022 Tour Dates:

04/05 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre *

04/07 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *

04/09 – Austin, TX @ ACL *

04/10 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center *

04/16 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/23 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

06/04 – Leeds, UK @ Live at Leeds

06/05 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green 2022

06/10 – Gräfenhainichen, DE @ Melt Festival 2022

06/17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonaroo Music and Arts Festival 2022

06/22 – Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium +

06/25 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena ^

06/30 – Vilnius, LT @ Lukiškių kalėjimas 2.0

07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/10 – Madrid, ES @ Espacio Mad Cool

07/12 – London, UK @ Somerset House

08/09 – Melbourne, AU @ 170 Russell

08/11 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli

08/13 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre

08/16 – Paredes De Coura, PT @ Praia do Taboão

09/02 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell #

09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #

09/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

09/08 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

09/12 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/14 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

09/16 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

09/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

09/18 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

09/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

09/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

09/23 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

09/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

09/26 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

09/27 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

09/29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

10/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

10/04 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

10/10 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater

10/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Easter

* = w/ Clairo

+ = w/ with Harry Styles

^ = w/ Billie Eilish

# = w/ Florence + The Machine