Arlo Parks Announces 2022 North American Tour

New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC are among the stops on the 18-date run

Arlo Parks, photo by Lillie Eiger
Arlo Parks, photo by Lillie Eiger
April 4, 2022 | 3:40pm ET

    After opening for artists like Billie Eilish, Florence + The Machine, Harry Styles, and Clairo, Arlo Parks will set out on a headlining 2022 North American tour of her own this fall.

    The 18-date run kicks off on September 6th in Philadelphia and will make stops in cities like New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and Washington, DC before wrapping on October 12th in Atlanta. Find the full itinerary below.

    Fans can register here for the official presale, which begins on Tuesday, April 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 8th via Ticketmaster.

    Our former Artist of the Month has a handful of remaining dates left on her tour with Clairo, after which she will play Coachella. In June, she will appear at a string of European festivals before joining Styles for his show in Dublin and Eilish for her concert in London. From there, Parks will head to Australia and then play a pair of opening dates for Florence + The Machine. Tickets for all those shows are available now via Ticketmaster.

    Parks dropped her latest single “Softly” back in February as a follow-up to her debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams, one of the best albums of 2021. Last week, she performed the track on Colbert.

    Arlo Parks 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/05 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre *
    04/07 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *
    04/09 – Austin, TX @ ACL *
    04/10 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center *
    04/16 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
    04/23 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
    06/04 – Leeds, UK @ Live at Leeds
    06/05 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green 2022
    06/10 – Gräfenhainichen, DE @ Melt Festival 2022
    06/17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonaroo Music and Arts Festival 2022
    06/22 – Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium +
    06/25 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena ^
    06/30 – Vilnius, LT @ Lukiškių kalėjimas 2.0
    07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
    07/10 – Madrid, ES @ Espacio Mad Cool
    07/12 – London, UK @ Somerset House
    08/09 – Melbourne, AU @ 170 Russell
    08/11 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli
    08/13 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre
    08/16 – Paredes De Coura, PT @ Praia do Taboão
    09/02 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell #
    09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #
    09/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
    09/08 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    09/12 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    09/14 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
    09/16 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
    09/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
    09/18 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre
    09/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    09/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
    09/23 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
    09/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
    09/26 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
    09/27 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
    09/29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
    10/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
    10/04 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
    10/10 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater
    10/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Easter

    * = w/ Clairo
    + = w/ with Harry Styles
    ^ = w/ Billie Eilish
    # = w/ Florence + The Machine

    arlo parks 2022 north american fall tour dates poster

