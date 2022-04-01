Menu
Arlo Parks Performs “Softly” on Colbert: Watch

Former Artist of the Month makes her Late Show debut

Arlo Parks Colbert
Arlo Parks performs on Colbert (CBS)
April 1, 2022 | 10:02am ET

    Arlo Parks stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night to perform “Softly.” Watch the musical number below.

    Our former Artist of the Month ran through her latest single while accompanied by a full band on a stage in an empty high school auditorium. Putting her full body and soul into the performance, Parks delivered the song in her smooth, velvet-like tone.

    Parks released “Softly” back in early February as a follow-up to her breakout debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams, which Consequence ranked as the No. 3 album of 2021 in our latest Annual Report. The bright studio set featured the singles “Black Dog,” “Hurt,” Clairo collab “Green Eyes,” and more. Nearly two months later, she released a new version of “Softly” for Spotify Singles.

    Related Video

    The song also marked Parks’ first new release since she tested positive for COVID-19 in July. Since recovering, she’s embarked on a North American tour with Clairo, which continues this weekend with a show at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. From there, the pair will hit major cities including Dallas, Austin, Houston, and Miami before wrapping things up on April 16th at The Tabernacle in Atlanta. Snag tickets here.

    Next, the rising UK star will serve as one of three different openers supporting Florence + the Machine on the band’s upcoming “Dance Fever Tour” alongside Wet Leg and Japanese Breakfast. Grab your sets for that via Ticketmaster.

