A$AP Rocky was taken into custody at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday in connection to a November 2021 shooting, according to NBC News.

The 33-year-old rapper is reportedly a person of interest in a shooting that took place in Los Angeles on November 6th. The victim, who survived, told police that A$AP Rocky and two other men approached him while walking on the street around 10:20 p.m. local time, and fired off three or four shots, one of which grazed the victim’s hand.

The LAPD had been investigating the shooting, and arrested Rocky with assistance from Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations team, NBC News reports. At the time, the rapper was returning from vacation in Barbados with his pregnant girlfriend, Rihanna.

In July 2019, A$AP Rocky was arrested for assault in Stockholm, Swedish following an altercation with a man in the street. After spending more than a month in a Swedish detention center awaiting trial, the rapper was found guilty in August. He received a suspended jail sentence and a fine, and was allowed to return home to America.

This is a developing story…