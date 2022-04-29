Ashe on ’70s Folk-Pop Rock, Her Love of Tarantino, and Her Next Album

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Ashe drops by Kyle Meredith With… for an interview about “Another Man’s Jeans” and how it kicks off an era of new music. The singer-songwriter talks about leaning into the ’70s folk-pop rock sound on this single, going for a Tarantino vibe with the new music videos, and how all of this new music finds her owning her confidence.

Related Video

Ashe also tells us a bit about her next single, how last year’s Ashlyn album was a snapshot of post-divorce and losing her brother, and taking control of her career’s direction.

Advertisement

Listen to Ashe discuss “Another Man’s Jeans,” her new ’70s inspired era, and more above, or via the YouTube player below. Then, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.