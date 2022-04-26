Avatar Announce Summer 2022 North American Tour

Swedish heavy metal band Avatar have announced a Summer 2022 North American tour with Light the Torch and Otep.

The outing launches on July 6th in Toronto and runs through the end of July, wrapping up with a July 31st date in Tucson, Arizona.

Pre-sale tickets are available beginning Wednesday and Thursday, with the standard on-sale set for Friday (April 29th) at 10 a.m. local time. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

“They don’t let us out much while we make our albums, so this summer will most likely turn out very dangerous for everyone involved,” remarked Avatar in a press release. “For all the tours we’ve done in North America, we have spent very little time there in the summer. Surely this must have led to a lot of unnecessary suffering that we are adamant on setting straight by applying necessary suffering.”

Avatar are currently “sequestered deep in a Swedish forest” working on their ninth studio album with Jay Ruston. Fans can expect to hear more of the band’s distinctive brand of theatrical extreme metal both on the LP and in concert.

“We know people crave some light-hearted tunes for their make out sessions on the beach, and some sweet melodies as they watch the sun set over the lake,” the band stated. “We are here to destroy every single moment of summer time serenity. The sun will be the second hottest thing you’ll see in July. To finally do something with Otep feels great, and to once again hit the road with Light the Torch will be awesome, as well.”

You can see the full list of Avatar’s North American tour dates below. Get tickets here.

Avatar’s 2022 North American Tour Dates with Light the Torch and Otep:

07/06 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

07/07 – Montreal, QC @ Corona

07/08 – Portland, ME @ AURA

07/09 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater

07/10 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

07/12 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

07/13 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe

07/14 – Cadott, WI @ Cadot Rockfest *

07/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Upheaval Festival *

07/16 – Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration Festival *

07/17 – Knoxville, TN @ Concourse

07/19 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

07/20 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

07/22 – Fargo, ND @ Outdoors at Fargo Brewing

07/24 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace

07/25 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway Bar

07/27 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue

07/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

07/30 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

07/31 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

* = festival date (Avatar only)