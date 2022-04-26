Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Avatar Announce Summer 2022 North American Tour

The Swedish metal act is currently working on its ninth studio album

avatar 2022 tour
Avatar (courtesy of AtomSplitter PR)
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 26, 2022 | 1:01pm ET

    Swedish heavy metal band Avatar have announced a Summer 2022 North American tour with Light the Torch and Otep.

    The outing launches on July 6th in Toronto and runs through the end of July, wrapping up with a July 31st date in Tucson, Arizona.

    Pre-sale tickets are available beginning Wednesday and Thursday, with the standard on-sale set for Friday (April 29th) at 10 a.m. local time. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “They don’t let us out much while we make our albums, so this summer will most likely turn out very dangerous for everyone involved,” remarked Avatar in a press release. “For all the tours we’ve done in North America, we have spent very little time there in the summer. Surely this must have led to a lot of unnecessary suffering that we are adamant on setting straight by applying necessary suffering.”

    Avatar are currently “sequestered deep in a Swedish forest” working on their ninth studio album with Jay Ruston. Fans can expect to hear more of the band’s distinctive brand of theatrical extreme metal both on the LP and in concert.

    “We know people crave some light-hearted tunes for their make out sessions on the beach, and some sweet melodies as they watch the sun set over the lake,” the band stated. “We are here to destroy every single moment of summer time serenity. The sun will be the second hottest thing you’ll see in July. To finally do something with Otep feels great, and to once again hit the road with Light the Torch will be awesome, as well.”

    Advertisement

    Avatar 1 Avatar Announce Summer 2022 North American Tour
     Editor's Pick
    Avatar’s Johannes Eckerström Talks Hunter Gatherer, Pandemic, and Corey Taylor’s Musical Assist

    You can see the full list of Avatar’s North American tour dates below. Get tickets here.

    Avatar’s 2022 North American Tour Dates with Light the Torch and Otep:
    07/06 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
    07/07 – Montreal, QC @ Corona
    07/08 – Portland, ME @ AURA
    07/09 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater
    07/10 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
    07/12 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
    07/13 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe
    07/14 – Cadott, WI @ Cadot Rockfest *
    07/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Upheaval Festival *
    07/16 – Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration Festival *
    07/17 – Knoxville, TN @ Concourse
    07/19 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
    07/20 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
    07/22 – Fargo, ND @ Outdoors at Fargo Brewing
    07/24 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace
    07/25 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway Bar
    07/27 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue
    07/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
    07/30 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
    07/31 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

    * = festival date (Avatar only)

    avatar 2022 tour

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Cass McCombs Belong to Heaven 2022 song single stream

Cass McCombs Shares New Danielle Haim-Backed Song "Belong to Heaven": Stream

April 26, 2022

Crowded House 2022 tour

Crowded House Announce First North American Tour in 12 Years

April 26, 2022

the b-52s farewell tour kc and the sunshine band tickets tour the bands

The B-52s Announce Farewell Tour

April 26, 2022

Lil Nas X 2022 tour

Lil Nas X Announces First-Ever Tour

April 26, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Avatar Announce Summer 2022 North American Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale