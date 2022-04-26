Bad Bunny to Get in the Superhero Ring as Spider-Man Wrestling Hero El Muerto

Undeterred by the critical and commercial failure of Morbius, Sony is forging ahead with its Universe of Marvel Characters. The latest project to enter the ring is based on the obscure Spider-Man antihero El Muerto, with reggaeton megastar Bad Bunny set to play the title character.

According to Deadline, Sony is fast-tracking the development of the film despite the relative lack of recognition for El Muerto (“the dead”). Apparently impressed with Bad Bunny’s appearance in the upcoming Brad Pitt actioner Bullet Train, the studio was dead set on finding the Grammy winner a Marvel project to lead. They took the same path with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who jumped from Bullet Train right into Kraven the Hunter.

Determined to find a suitable vehicle, it was reportedly Bad Bunny himself who came upon El Muerto, who has only appeared in 12 issues of the comics. Juan-Carlos Sanchez is the next heir to his family’s luchador legacy, with the men in the family granted superhuman strength and agility through the mask of El Muerto. In order to ascend to the mantle, however, Juan-Carlos must battle El Dorado (“the golden”) or forfeit his life. Scared, he chooses death, only to be saved by his father’s sacrifice. Impressed by his father’s bravery, El Dorado grants Juan-Lucas a deal: train for 10 years, then unmask a superhero in a public battle, and be allowed to keep the powers of El Muerto — or die.

Given Bad Bunny’s busy life as a worldwide music star, Sony is hoping to get El Muerto produced swiftly. They’re currently targeting a January 12th, 2024 release.

El Muerto will follow Kraven (filming now and set to debut on January 13th, 2023) and Madam Web (starring Dakota Johnson and targeting July 7th, 2023). While a Morbius sequel seems unlikely given the tepid box office and critical shellacking, Sony has also greenlit a third Venom feature to follow up on last year’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Bad Bunny recently wrapped the US leg of his “El Último Tour Del Mundo,” but this summer he’ll return stateside to embark on the “World’s Hottest Tour.” The massive outing features dates at some of the country’s biggest venues — including Fenway Park in Boston, Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Check out Bad Bunny’s tour itinerary below, and get tickets here.

Bad Bunny 2022 Tour Dates:

08/05 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

08/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Trust Park ^

08/12 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium ^

08/13 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium #

08/18 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^

08/20 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

08/23 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park ^

08/27 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium #

08/28 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium #

09/01 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park ^

09/02 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park ^

09/07 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome ^

09/09 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium ^

09/14 – Oakland, CA @ RingCentral Coliseum ^

09/17 – San Diego, CA @ PETCO Park ^

09/18 – San Diego, CA @ PETCO Park ^

09/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ^

09/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ^

09/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field ^

09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium #

10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium #

10/21 – Santo Domingo, DR @ Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez

10/28 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos

11/04 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio de Vélez – José Amalfitani

11/11 – Asuncion, PY @ Estadio La Nueva Olla

11/13 – Lima, PE @ Estadio Nacional

11/16 – Quito, EC @ Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa

11/18 – Medellin, CO @ Estadio Atanasio Girardot

11/22 – Panama City, PA @ Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez

11/24 – San Jose, CR @ Estadio Nacional

11/26 – San Salvador, SV @ Estadio Cuscatlán

11/29 – San Pedro Sula, HN @ Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano

12/01 – Guatemala City, GT @ Explanada Cardales de Cayalá

12/03 – Monterrey, MX @ Estadio BBVA

12/09 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio Azteca

12/10 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio Azteca

^ = w/ Alesso

# = w/ Diplo