Ben Bridwell catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Things Are Great, Band of Horses’ first album in six years. The South Carolina rocker discusses how the record “almost killed him” with no touring, a divorce from his wife, writing a breakup record knowing that his kids might listen, and masking the truth with tricky wordplay.

Bridwell goes on to tell why he has such a disdain for the California town of Coalinga, how there might be a follow-up EP of leftover tracks, and the pile of covers the band has recorded.

Listen to Band of Horses' Ben Bridwell discuss Things Are Great, its heavily personal content, and more.