Band of Horses’ Ben Bridwell on Divorce, Wordplay, and Leftover Songs and Covers

Things Are Great is the South Carolina band’s first album in six years

Kyle Meredith with Band of Horses, photo by Sully Sullivan
Consequence Staff
April 18, 2022 | 1:23pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Ben Bridwell catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Things Are Great, Band of Horses’ first album in six years. The South Carolina rocker discusses how the record “almost killed him” with no touring, a divorce from his wife, writing a breakup record knowing that his kids might listen, and masking the truth with tricky wordplay.

    Related Video

    Bridwell goes on to tell why he has such a disdain for the California town of Coalinga, how there might be a follow-up EP of leftover tracks, and the pile of covers the band has recorded.

    Listen to Band of Horses’ Ben Bridwell discuss Things Are Great, its heavily personal content, and more. You can also watch the full interview via the YouTube embed below. Then, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

